Sheikh Rashid challenges appointments of PM’s aides

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 24, 2022 Updated September 24, 2022 10:26am
ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday challenged appointments of prime minister’s aides in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Sheikh Rashid appeared in the IHC and filed the petition after completing the bio-metric verification.

Though he submitted the petition in the institution branch of the IHC on Wednesday and circulated this among media the same day, the registrar office did not process the same since Rashid did not come for mandatory requirement of biometric verification.

In his petition, former interior minister contended that the appointment of 72-member cabinet is a violation of Article 92(1) of the Constitution.

The said section states: “The President shall appoint federal ministers and ministers of state from amongst the member of [Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) on the advice of the prime minister.

Provided that the number of federal ministers and ministers of state who are members of the Senate shall not at any time exceed one-fourth of the number of federal ministers.

Provided that the total strength of the Cabinet, including ministers of state, shall not exceed 11pc of the total membership of Majlis-i-Shoora (Parliament).

The petition stated that the Prime Minister’s cabinet of Shahbaz Sharif includes 72 members, which include 34 federal ministers, seven state ministers, four advisors, and 27 special assistants.

It requested the court to set aside the appointments of the PM’s aides that exceeds the prescribed limit.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2022

Aamir Latif
Sep 24, 2022 11:40am
Only a nuisance maker to keep himself in politics
