DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 22, 2022

Muslim man, mother thrashed in India

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 09:52am
This image shows the alleged incident. — Photo courtesy: The Wire
This image shows the alleged incident. — Photo courtesy: The Wire

NEW DELHI: Elections are not due for Madhya Pradesh state assembly until November 2023. But this is the state the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wrested from Congress not by winning the elections but by engineering defections. And therefore it has an iffy power projection. Also, reports from local polls recently showed the BJP struggling in several mayoral contests. Result: periodic street violence against any group that appears to support the Congress, say analysts.

A tweet appeared on Wed­n­esday, showing a Muslim man being roughed up and his mother’s clothes being torn in the Chhindwara constituency of former Congress chief minister Kamal Nath.

There was no independent confirmation of the alleged incident, and no particular motive reported either for the assault. No beef-eating or insulting of Hindu deities. Just bloody-mindedness in a district where the Congress still poses a challenge.

The tweet referred to the incident that allegedly took place seven days ago. It said a mob attacked Wajid Ali, resident of Lalgaon village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhin­dw­ara district, and his family. The emphasis was that the police had dragged their feet.

This man was travelling with his parents when a reportedly predominantly Hindu mob stopped him, assaulted them, dragged the man after tying him to the bike and tore the clothes of his mother. The incident happened on September 15 near Auria village.

The news apparently broke on twitter late on Tuesday evening, a good seven days after the alleged incident. Chhindwara is a predominantly tribal district, and the tribespeople have traditionally voted for the Congress.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2022

Indian Muslims
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Factsmatter
Sep 22, 2022 10:05am
How do we know any of what is said is true. Social media is rife with falsehoods.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 22, 2022 10:13am
We are thrashed everyday by our law enforcement people everyday. India is doing better than Pakistan these days.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Sep 22, 2022 10:20am
@Ahmad, you don’t look like a sane person. Beating up a helpless mother with her child is normal to you?
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 22, 2022 10:36am
Big country. Such incidents occcour frequently. Minorities are in bad shape.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Funding gaps
Updated 22 Sep, 2022

Funding gaps

Regrettably, international appeals for flood relief have yet to receive a robust response.
Transgender identity
22 Sep, 2022

Transgender identity

THE question of the ‘compatibility’ of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2018 with ...
Controversial project
22 Sep, 2022

Controversial project

THE controversial Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project launched by former prime minister Imran Khan is again...
Self-inflicted wounds
Updated 21 Sep, 2022

Self-inflicted wounds

The selection of the army chief has always been a political issue.
Exporting Hindutva
21 Sep, 2022

Exporting Hindutva

AS Hindutva ideologues have moved from the fringes of Indian society to the centre of power, this anti-Muslim...
Karachi chaos
21 Sep, 2022

Karachi chaos

THERE is a palpable sense of insecurity that citizens across the country must have felt recently, thanks to the ...