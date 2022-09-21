DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 21, 2022

PM Shehbaz apprises world leaders of flood crisis in Pakistan on sidelines of UNGA session

Dawn.com | APP Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 06:09pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry in New York on Wednesday. — Photo by Government of Pakistan/Twitter</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry in New York on Wednesday. — Photo by Government of Pakistan/Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United National General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, apprised them of the flood crisis in Pakistan, it emerged on Wednesday.

The premier highlighted the need for collective action to deal with climate change. “I also told them that Pakistan is keen to build partnerships in the realms of trader and economy,” he said in a tweet.

Among the leaders the prime minister met was US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry.

The two leaders discussed the devastating floods in Pakistan, the $55 million provided by the US in assistance so far, and the “urgent need to work together” to fight the climate crisis and prevent future tragedies, Kerry said in a tweet.

“My heart goes out to the affected communities and the Pakistani people,” he added.

The prime minister also met International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Apart from meeting other leaders, the prime minister will attend a dinner reception to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Meetings with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, UNSG Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also be a part of PM Shehbaz’s engagements.

Pakistan requires huge investment for climate resilience: FM Bilawal

Separately, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a meeting with Scott Nathan, the head of the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) — a US agency that invests money in lower and middle-income countries, highlighted the need for leveraging the private sector in building disaster resilience covering infrastructure development, renewable energy, livelihood and businesses for women, and rejuvenation of agriculture.

He underlined that Pakistan would require a “huge investment” to develop climate resilience.

Bilawal said that mobilising additional capital through institutions such as DFC, including through coordinated efforts with other development finance institutions, was imperative to ensure that we adequately address the challenge of climate change.

Furthermore, he briefed the DFC head on the devastating floods in Pakistan and the government of Pakistan’s efforts to manage the crisis. He expressed gratitude for the flood relief assistance provided by the US government.

In his response, Nathan reaffirmed DFC’s interest in collaborating with Pakistan’s private sector and assured continued engagement to identify projects ready for investment by US Corporate sector.

The foreign minister, subsequently, invited Nathan to visit Pakistan, who accepted the invitation.

‘Pakistan drowning in debt’

At the opening UNGA session yesterday, PM Shehbaz urged the international community to stay engaged with the country as it deals with this huge humanitarian crisis as the UN chief highlighted that Pakistan was not just drowning in floodwater but also in debt.

“I recently saw it with my own eyes in Pakistan — where one-third of the country is submerged by a ‘monsoon on steroids’,” said the UN chief during a forceful address to world leaders gathered for the opening day of the General Assembly’s high-level debate.

Guterres repeated the appeal he first made during his recent visit to Pakistan where he urged lenders to consider debt reduction to help those nations that were facing a possible economic collapse.

He urged the lenders to set up “an effective mechanism of debt relief for developing countries, including middle-income countries, in debt distress”.

Meanwhile, at the welcome reception on Tuesday, the prime minister interacted with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 21, 2022 05:51pm
The world leaders fully know, realize and understand very well, the centuries old axiom, "once a cheater, always a trickster, swindler, hoaxer, fraudster and hustler."
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Sep 21, 2022 05:52pm
David Lu happy to see new leading corrupt mafia of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Sep 21, 2022 06:09pm
SS and maulana biggest liars they blame their IMF deal on IK what a useless lot cannot even take responsibility for their own actions. Sitting with LIU who brought them to power.They should be called Liu's imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 06:10pm
PM SS is now safe & sound because the Anti Corruption Laws were amended very recently. Second, a hardline Chief of NAB were removed by the Me Too movement. A faithful woman accused him of harassment, so he had to resign A touch of genius.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 21, 2022 06:11pm
What a shame? You See the picture and it tells the whole story. The foreign participants are serious while all the participants are smiling and joyous as if they are happy about everything happening.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Sep 21, 2022 06:12pm
Let people in Pakistan die and this coward is using our tax money for these trips
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 06:13pm
Bravo ! Massive Flood Relief donations will allow all senior PDM leaders to buy houses in UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 21, 2022 06:15pm
What about endless Kashmir aspirations? Are we selling that for flood and debt relief? Kashmir should be number 1 priority.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 21, 2022 06:19pm
World leaders know What Shrief and Zardari families stand for.!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 21, 2022 06:20pm
No one believes him. They all kniw he is convicted prisoner out on bail.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Sep 21, 2022 06:20pm
You can just imagine how far out of his depth this man is in terms of communicating with his counterparts.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Self-inflicted wounds
Updated 21 Sep, 2022

Self-inflicted wounds

The selection of the army chief has always been a political issue.
Exporting Hindutva
21 Sep, 2022

Exporting Hindutva

AS Hindutva ideologues have moved from the fringes of Indian society to the centre of power, this anti-Muslim...
Karachi chaos
21 Sep, 2022

Karachi chaos

THERE is a palpable sense of insecurity that citizens across the country must have felt recently, thanks to the ...
Sharifs’ silence
Updated 20 Sep, 2022

Sharifs’ silence

Instead of providing assurances that matters are under control, the Sharif brothers have left even old questions unanswered.
Cluster approach
20 Sep, 2022

Cluster approach

HINDSIGHT, they say, is usually 20/20. But in the case of the flood disaster, the lessons of 2010 have not been...
Deprived of education
20 Sep, 2022

Deprived of education

THE fact that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers continue to disallow girls from attending secondary school indicates...