Ban on saliva to shine cricket balls made permanent by ICC

AFP Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 02:10pm

A temporary ban on using saliva to shine cricket balls was on Tuesday made permanent by the International Cricket Council.

And the running out of the non-striker will no longer be classed under “unfair play” after a raft of rule changes from October 1 were endorsed by a meeting of the ICC chief executives’ committee.

Next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia will be the first major tournament to be played under the new playing conditions.

The ICC said the ban on saliva to shine one side of the ball to help it swing through the air, brought in May 2020 as a temporary measure to prevent coronavirus transmission, would stay.

“The ban on saliva use has been in place for over two years in international cricket as a Covid-19-related temporary measure and it is considered appropriate for the ban to be made permanent,” an ICC statement said.

The controversial running out of a non-striker encroaching out of his crease by the bowler is now legitimised after being moved from the “Unfair Play” section of the rules to the “Run Out” section.

“Running out a non-striker for backing up too much will now be considered as a regular run out,” the ICC said.

The dismissal was famously dubbed a “Mankad” named after India bowler who ran out Australia batsman Bill Brown in the 1948 Sydney Test.

But bowlers will no longer be allowed to attempt to run out the striker by advancing down the wicket before entering their delivery stride and throwing at the stumps. If they make such an attempt, it will be called a dead ball.

Other rule changes see the new batter having to face the next ball at the striker’s end.

“Previously, in case the batters crossed before a catch was taken, the new batter would be at the non-striker’s end,” ICC said.

The time taken by an incoming batter to take strike in Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs) is now reduced from three minutes to two while in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) it remains at 90 seconds.

One of the other new rules says if fielders make any unfair and deliberate movements while the bowler is running in to bowl, the batting side can be awarded five penalty runs.

Another change allows the use of hybrid pitches at all men’s and women’s ODIs and T20Is.

Hybrid pitches, a blend of natural grass with artificial turf, have only been previously used in women’s T20Is.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 20, 2022 02:12pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
adnan
Sep 20, 2022 02:14pm
ICC slow poisoning the game and spirit of cricket
Reply Recommend 0

