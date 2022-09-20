DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 20, 2022

ECP warns KP against use of govt resources for campaigning

Iftikhar A. Khan Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: In a rare warning against the use of the provincial government’s helicopter and state resources for electioneering, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said the upcoming by-election in four National Assembly constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could be postponed if the provincial government did not comply with the code of conduct.

The commission, which met here with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair, to consider continued violations of the code of conduct by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet members, who are campaigning for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is the party’s sole candidate for the four constituencies: Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan and Kurram. By-elections in these constituencies are scheduled for Oct 16.

The meeting was attended by ECP members and secretary, KP chief secretary and advocate general.

The ECP made it clear that if the provincial government did not comply with the code of conduct and cooperate with it with regards to the electoral exercise, the commission would be forced to postpone by-elections in the province.

Commission says it will postpone by-elections if top govt officials keep violating electoral code of conduct

The commission also decided to hold a formal hearing in the matter and ordered the office to issue necessary notices in this regard.

Annoyed by the unabated violation of the ECP code despite notices issued and warnings given to the KP chief minister and his cabinet members, the CEC directed the chief secretary and the advocate general to tell the KP government that the ECP would not tolerate violation of the code of conduct under any circumstances.

“The Election Commission shall exercise its constitutional powers under Article 218(3) to ensure that all political parties and candidates have equal opportunities in the elections. The Election Commission will take immediate legal action against all parties, candidates and others responsible for violating the Constitution, law and code of conduct by exercising its all constitutional and legal powers,” he emphasised. The commission asked the chief secretary to convey the ECP’s message to his government to ensure compliance with the law and as the chief secretary, he was also committed to ensuring peaceful elections in the province.

“Therefore, ensure that all such steps are taken to ensure peaceful conduct of by-elections,” the ECP meeting told the CS.

The commission had recently issued a statement regretting that the provincial government’s helicopter and resources were being blatantly used in the campaign for by-polls.

The ECP statement was issued in the wake of a video clip making the rounds on social media, showing PTI Chairman Imran Khan reaching Charsadda in the KP government’s helicopter to address a public rally.

Last week, the ECP twice served notices on former premier Imran Khan, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other provincial ministers as well as fined them for addressing and attending a political rally and using state resources in violation of the ECP code.

In March this year, the ECP declared the PTI to have committed most violations of the code of conduct during the campaign for the second phase of KP local government elections. The then-premier Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had topped the list of repeated violators despite warnings.

Former minister Murad Saeed was fined Rs50,000 each for participating in three public rallies for the same polls against the election code.

The same month, former minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother Umar was disqualified from contesting for a mayoral slot over code violation in KP LG polls, while JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother Ziaur Rehman was also served a notice over violations.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali Khan(NYS)
Sep 20, 2022 07:45am
ECP, Need to be audited and now. Absolute disgrace.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Sep 20, 2022 08:07am
ECP, you ever stop PML-N from using the governments resources? Maryam Safdar, a convict, uses Federal governments resources every day.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Vancouver
Sep 20, 2022 08:31am
@Ali Khan(NYS), State funds should never be used for the PTI party jalsas or campaigning. KP must clarify to the public that ECP is lying, and reject the charges. I hope PTI paid for the extensive use of state helicopter by the PTI. State funds are badly required for the flood victims, wasting those funds on PTI jalsas is a clear corruption and criminal misuse of public funds. Let PTI and KP government deny the charges by the ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Sep 20, 2022 08:36am
Maqsood Chaprasi and his wealth related to the Nawaz family should be the topic of investigation! Imran is clean PDM knows it! IK is the modern Sir Syed visionary who has given hospitals and education centers, let us admit this!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 20, 2022 08:52am
ECP prove yourself an institution without prejudice and fair to all parties. These days it is not easy to hide information and trick business.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sharifs’ silence
Updated 20 Sep, 2022

Sharifs’ silence

Instead of providing assurances that matters are under control, the Sharif brothers have left even old questions unanswered.
Cluster approach
20 Sep, 2022

Cluster approach

HINDSIGHT, they say, is usually 20/20. But in the case of the flood disaster, the lessons of 2010 have not been...
Deprived of education
20 Sep, 2022

Deprived of education

THE fact that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers continue to disallow girls from attending secondary school indicates...
Sectarian concerns
19 Sep, 2022

Sectarian concerns

A RECENTLY released study by the Brussels-based International Crisis Group has raised some pertinent but disturbing...
The youngest victims
Updated 19 Sep, 2022

The youngest victims

As aftermath of cataclysmic floods continues to unfold, youngest Pakistanis are most at risk.
Solar debate
19 Sep, 2022

Solar debate

A NEWS report on notices received by citizens living in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority over the installation...