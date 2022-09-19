DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 19, 2022

British city tense in wake of Pakistan-India cricket match

Monitoring Desk Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 10:29am
Hundreds of people can be seen on the streets in footage filmed at the scene. — Screenshot courtesy: BBC
Hundreds of people can be seen on the streets in footage filmed at the scene. — Screenshot courtesy: BBC

TENSION gripped the British city of Leicester on Saturday after young men from the Muslim and Hindu communities took to the streets to express their indignation over, what both groups alleged, manhandling of members of their fraternity, the BBC reported.

Police said they had made two arrests and that violence flared up after “an unplanned protest” — the latest in a series of several incidents following the Pakistan-India match during the Asia Cup on Aug 28.

Police will maintain a “significant presence” in the disturbed areas indefinitely.

Suleman Nagdi, of the Leicester-based Federation of Muslim Organisations, said while talking to the BBC: “What we have seen on the streets is very alarming.

There have been problems in the community since the India-Pakistan cricket match and while such games often spark gatherings, they have not in the past turned this ugly.

“We need calm. The disorder has to stop and it has to stop now. There are some very dissatisfied young men who have been causing havoc.”

Sanjiv Patel, who represents the Hindu and Jain communities across Leicester, said he was saddened by Saturday night’s disorder.

“We have lived in harmony in the city for many decades, but over the past few weeks it is clear there are things that need to be discussed around the table to get out what people are unhappy about.

“Across the Hindu and Jain communities and with our Muslim brothers and sisters we are consistently saying ‘calm minds, calm heads.”

He warned people to be wary of disinformation on social media.

Police said they had detained one man on suspicion of “conspiracy to commit violent disorder” and another on suspicion that he “possessed a bladed article”.

Leicester city mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said it was important that community leaders tried to de-escalate the situation, but he acknowledged it was a challenge to reach out to young people.

Community leaders were on the ground with police officers and called for calm, advising people to go home. Police said they had carried out “a large number of searches” in several neighbourhoods.

“Several incidents of violence and damage have been reported to the police and are being investigated,” a spokesperson said.

“We are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester.

“This appears to have taken place while police officers were dealing with public disorder in the area. The incident will be investigated.”

A woman who saw Saturday’s disturbances said there were people in balaclavas, with masks over their faces and hoods pulled up.

In an interview with BBC she said “they were just everywhere. It was like crowds walking away from a football match”.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (17)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Texas Tariq
Sep 19, 2022 06:20am
Most troublemakers hiding their faces are from the Afghani community, they rioted against Pak during Pak Afg matches, now they are pretending to be Paks against Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Pervez
Sep 19, 2022 10:50am
@Texas Tariq, I can agree with that. Afghans are uncouth and uncivilised.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Sep 19, 2022 10:55am
@Texas Tariq, they were also chanting "Jai Shree Ram" - strange Afghanis. Leicester has received significant immigration & students from India in the last few years. Many of these have a hard-core Hindutva mentality of RSS & BJP. This is the root cause of disturbance in Leicester.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Sep 19, 2022 10:57am
RSS inspired youths, who were mostly transported from other cities by coaches, were largely to blame for the disturbance. This suggests a level of organisation went into this by RSS groups from across the UK.
Reply Recommend 0
Logical and Rational
Sep 19, 2022 11:04am
@DO MORE, No, you are making this up without any evidence.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 19, 2022 11:28am
Hate filled Indians can't handle defeat
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Sep 19, 2022 11:37am
Indian and Pakistani not Hindu and Muslims Please do not count Indian Muslims as Pakistanis. India has more Muslims and whole of Pakistans population.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK
Sep 19, 2022 11:41am
@Texas Tariq, agree. Afghans are the hate mongers
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 19, 2022 11:49am
@M. Emad, At last a 'good' remarks from you
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Sep 19, 2022 12:08pm
People of Indo-Pak origin should not bring Indo-Pak problems to other countries. In the UK the 2 communities have enough problems. These should face these problems together.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 19, 2022 12:10pm
@A Khan, “ India has more Muslims and whole of Pakistans population.” I’m sure. But Leicester doesn’t
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 19, 2022 12:12pm
@A Khan, “ Please do not count Indian Muslims as Pakistanis.” We never do. But Indian Hindus always accuse their Muslim countrymen of being Pakistani sympathisers
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Sep 19, 2022 12:23pm
@DO MORE, Did you file a case?
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 19, 2022 12:41pm
If Britishers are given Choice between the two, All Pakistani in Britain will be back in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghajnavi
Sep 19, 2022 12:41pm
Leicester is filled with majority Hindu population from Africa. They are known for disturbing local Muslims. But this time Muslims defended themselves and thought them the lesson
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Sep 19, 2022 12:42pm
Peacefuls being peaceful again?
Reply Recommend 0
SAK
Sep 19, 2022 01:10pm
@A Khan, Well said.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sectarian concerns
19 Sep, 2022

Sectarian concerns

A RECENTLY released study by the Brussels-based International Crisis Group has raised some pertinent but disturbing...
The youngest victims
Updated 19 Sep, 2022

The youngest victims

As aftermath of cataclysmic floods continues to unfold, youngest Pakistanis are most at risk.
Solar debate
19 Sep, 2022

Solar debate

A NEWS report on notices received by citizens living in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority over the installation...
Missing direction
Updated 18 Sep, 2022

Missing direction

One hopes that he hasn’t been forced into the shadows by detractors from within the PML-N.
Political interference
18 Sep, 2022

Political interference

PUNJAB Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal’s decision to quit his position and proceed on a two-week leave of absence is ...
A long-awaited tour
18 Sep, 2022

A long-awaited tour

IT is a tour that has been 17 years in the making and comes after one that was cancelled almost a year ago. Finally,...