‘Murder’ of woman seminary teacher triggers protest in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Relatives and residents of Badhber locality here on Friday blocked the Kohat Road to protest the alleged murder of a female seminary teacher.

A police official said body of a 24-year-old female seminary teacher, who had gone missing on Sept 14, was recovered from Jani Khawar in the morning. He said the family had reported the case her disappearance.

The family members and locals placed the body on the road, and kept it closed for almost the whole day from 8am till 5pm.

However, the protesters agreed to bury the body after negotiating with the police.

On the occasion, Awami National Party lawmaker Khushdil Khan told the protesters that the police had assured to trace the alleged killers within four days. He said people would again come onto the road if the culprits were not arrested within the given period.

A senior police official told Dawn that apparently it was a case of honour killing. He said the woman was engaged about a week ago. The official denied reports that the body was burnt, rather, it was decomposed to some extent.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2022