DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 17, 2022

‘Murder’ of woman seminary teacher triggers protest in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 11:44am

PESHAWAR: Relatives and residents of Badhber locality here on Friday blocked the Kohat Road to protest the alleged murder of a female seminary teacher.

A police official said body of a 24-year-old female seminary teacher, who had gone missing on Sept 14, was recovered from Jani Khawar in the morning. He said the family had reported the case her disappearance.

The family members and locals placed the body on the road, and kept it closed for almost the whole day from 8am till 5pm.

However, the protesters agreed to bury the body after negotiating with the police.

On the occasion, Awami National Party lawmaker Khushdil Khan told the protesters that the police had assured to trace the alleged killers within four days. He said people would again come onto the road if the culprits were not arrested within the given period.

A senior police official told Dawn that apparently it was a case of honour killing. He said the woman was engaged about a week ago. The official denied reports that the body was burnt, rather, it was decomposed to some extent.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2022

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Restraint needed
Updated 17 Sep, 2022

Restraint needed

Growing perception of internal differences appears to have eroded SC’s standing as neutral arbiter.
Putin’s offer
17 Sep, 2022

Putin’s offer

REALPOLITIK suggests that Pakistan should be considering all offers that can help shore up its fragile economy. In...
Crumbling heritage
17 Sep, 2022

Crumbling heritage

THE failure to limit flood damage to Mohenjo Daro despite warnings from the heritage site’s administration is an...
No end to impunity
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

No end to impunity

Resorting to illegal methods and playing judge, jury and executioner cannot be countenanced.
Dangerous turn
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

Dangerous turn

It is an extremely dangerous escalation by the PML-N, which can expose Imran to grievous harm.
Women in peril
16 Sep, 2022

Women in peril

IT is highly likely that when the cumulative human cost caused by the floods is added up a few months down the line,...