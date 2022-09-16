DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 17, 2022

Govt deploys army in all provinces ahead of Imam Husain’s Chehlum

Shakeel Qarar Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 07:08pm

The federal government has deployed troops of the Pakistan Army in all four provinces of the country, including Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Imam Husain’s Chehlum tomorrow (Saturday).

“The federal government, in excise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution is pleased to authorise the deployment of Army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops under Section 4(3)(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 in all provinces including AJK, GB and ICT on Chehlum 2022,” the Interior Ministry said in a notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

It stated that the exact number of troops deployed would be worked out by the provincial governments.

“Further, additional Army/CAF troops/assets requirement may also be worked out on need basis during deployment period by the respective provincial governments,” the notification added.

The orders have been forwarded to the heads of all the provincial governments.

Dawn on Thursday reported that the security for Chehlum processions in major cities has been reviewed by authorities.

In Karachi, the central procession would be taken out from Nishtar Park, which would pass through its traditional route and would culminate at Husanian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

All roads leading to the procession route would be closed for traffic, while a ban has been imposed on pillion-riding.

Separately, the police chief of Sindh said that apart from increasing intelligence gathering, mobile and motorcycle patrolling and picketing at entry and exit points of the city should also be strengthened for protection of Imambargahs, mosques and worshipping places of minorities.

He said that during snap checking, focus should be given to mosques/Imambargahs, shopping centres, markets, industrial and commercial zones, public places and important installations.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, snipers will be deployed on rooftops while streets, roads and routes. Walk-through gates will also be installed at the entry point of the procession and people will be allowed to enter after body search.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have finalised security by deputing 42,000 personnel for 301 processions and 530 Majalis across the province.

According to the security plan, 10,000 police personnel will be deputed for three main processions and 40 Majalis of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). Four-layered security will be provided to sensitive and A category processions and Majalis across the province.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Constantine
Sep 16, 2022 08:15pm
What kind of Islamic nation needs to do this sort of thing.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 16, 2022 08:47pm
Army? something is cooking ney.
Reply Recommend 0
Sirus k
Sep 16, 2022 08:50pm
@Constantine, an intolerant nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Sep 16, 2022 09:04pm
Calling army on religious event, guess how rest of the world sees it.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Sep 16, 2022 09:08pm
Stationing troops to protect worshippers in an Islamic country is a sign of heightened sectarianism and disunity among its people. I'm ashamed to write, no wonder the world is worried about Pakistanis when they cannot live in peace in their own country by themselves.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Restraint needed
17 Sep, 2022

Restraint needed

IT is regrettable that the country’s most senior judges continue to air their internal disagreements in public,...
Putin’s offer
17 Sep, 2022

Putin’s offer

REALPOLITIK suggests that Pakistan should be considering all offers that can help shore up its fragile economy. In...
Crumbling heritage
17 Sep, 2022

Crumbling heritage

THE failure to limit flood damage to Mohenjo Daro despite warnings from the heritage site’s administration is an...
No end to impunity
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

No end to impunity

Resorting to illegal methods and playing judge, jury and executioner cannot be countenanced.
Dangerous turn
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

Dangerous turn

It is an extremely dangerous escalation by the PML-N, which can expose Imran to grievous harm.
Women in peril
16 Sep, 2022

Women in peril

IT is highly likely that when the cumulative human cost caused by the floods is added up a few months down the line,...