Govt deploys army in all provinces ahead of Imam Husain’s Chehlum

The federal government has deployed troops of the Pakistan Army in all four provinces of the country, including Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Imam Husain’s Chehlum tomorrow (Saturday).

“The federal government, in excise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution is pleased to authorise the deployment of Army troops/assets and civil armed forces troops under Section 4(3)(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 in all provinces including AJK, GB and ICT on Chehlum 2022,” the Interior Ministry said in a notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

It stated that the exact number of troops deployed would be worked out by the provincial governments.

“Further, additional Army/CAF troops/assets requirement may also be worked out on need basis during deployment period by the respective provincial governments,” the notification added.

The orders have been forwarded to the heads of all the provincial governments.

Dawn on Thursday reported that the security for Chehlum processions in major cities has been reviewed by authorities.

In Karachi, the central procession would be taken out from Nishtar Park, which would pass through its traditional route and would culminate at Husanian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

All roads leading to the procession route would be closed for traffic, while a ban has been imposed on pillion-riding.

Separately, the police chief of Sindh said that apart from increasing intelligence gathering, mobile and motorcycle patrolling and picketing at entry and exit points of the city should also be strengthened for protection of Imambargahs, mosques and worshipping places of minorities.

He said that during snap checking, focus should be given to mosques/Imambargahs, shopping centres, markets, industrial and commercial zones, public places and important installations.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, snipers will be deployed on rooftops while streets, roads and routes. Walk-through gates will also be installed at the entry point of the procession and people will be allowed to enter after body search.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have finalised security by deputing 42,000 personnel for 301 processions and 530 Majalis across the province.

According to the security plan, 10,000 police personnel will be deputed for three main processions and 40 Majalis of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). Four-layered security will be provided to sensitive and A category processions and Majalis across the province.