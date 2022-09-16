DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 16, 2022

Climate-fueled hunger more than doubles in worst-hit countries: report

AFP Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 04:04pm
<p>This file photo shows a boy sitting in an area full of drought. — AFP/File</p>

This file photo shows a boy sitting in an area full of drought. — AFP/File

From record droughts to catastrophic floods, the world’s worst climate hotspots are seeing a surge in acute hunger, according to an Oxfam report that called on rich nations to drastically cut their emissions and compensate low-income countries.

The analysis, “Hunger in a heating world,” found that acute hunger had risen 123 per cent over six years in the ten most-affected nations, defined by the most number of UN weather appeals.

“The effects of severe weather events are already being felt,” Lia Lindsey, Oxfam America’s senior humanitarian policy advisory told AFP, adding the report was timed to pressure world leaders at the UN General Assembly to act.

The countries — Somalia, Haiti, Djibouti, Kenya, Niger, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Madagascar, Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe — have repeatedly been battered by extreme weather over the last two decades.

An estimated 48 million people across those countries suffer acute hunger, defined as hunger resulting from a shock and causing risks to lives and livelihoods and based on reports compiled by the World Food Programme.

That figure is up from 21m people in 2016; 18m people are on the brink of starvation.

The report acknowledges the complexity surrounding the causes of global hunger, with conflict and economic disruption — including those from the Covid-19 pandemic — remaining key drivers.

“However, these new and worsening weather extremes are increasingly peeling away the abilities of poor people particularly in low-income countries to stave off hunger and cope with the next shock,” it said.

Somalia, for example, is facing its worst drought on record, forcing one million people to flee their homes.

Climate change is also causing more frequent and intense heat waves and other extreme weather including floods, which covered one-third of Pakistan, washing away crops and topsoil and destroying farming infrastructure.

In Guatemala, weather conditions have contributed to the loss of close to 80pc of the maize harvest, as well as causing a “coffee crisis” in the region that has hit vulnerable communities hardest and forced many to migrate to the United States.

‘Obligation, not charity’

Oxfam stressed that climate-fueled hunger is a “stark demonstration of global inequality,” with the countries least responsible for the crisis suffering most from its impact.

Polluting industrialized nations such as those of the G20 are responsible for more than three-quarters of the world’s carbon emissions, while the 10 climate hotspots are collectively responsible for just 0.13pc.

“Leaders especially of rich polluting countries must live up to their promises to cut emissions,” said Gabriela Bucher, Oxfam International executive director, in a statement.

“They must pay for adaptation measures and loss-and-damage in low-income countries, as well as immediately inject lifesaving funds to meet the UN appeal to respond to the most impacted countries.”

The UN humanitarian appeal for 2022 comes to $49bn, which Oxfam noted was equivalent to less than 18 days of profit for fossil fuel companies, when looking at average daily profits over the last 50 years.

Canceling debt can also help governments free up resources, said Bucher, with rich countries holding a moral responsibility to compensate poorer, most-affected countries.

“This is an ethical obligation, not charity,” she said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hamza
Sep 16, 2022 05:42pm
Pakistan doesn’t care at all about the environment, the entire country is a wasteland, dump at will
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to impunity
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

No end to impunity

Resorting to illegal methods and playing judge, jury and executioner cannot be countenanced.
Dangerous turn
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

Dangerous turn

It is an extremely dangerous escalation by the PML-N, which can expose Imran to grievous harm.
Women in peril
16 Sep, 2022

Women in peril

IT is highly likely that when the cumulative human cost caused by the floods is added up a few months down the line,...
Khan’s gamble
Updated 15 Sep, 2022

Khan’s gamble

It is extraordinary to see tenure extension being used so openly as a bargaining chip.
KP bombings
15 Sep, 2022

KP bombings

CLEARLY, the fiction that ‘all is well’ in KP — particularly in the province’s merged tribal districts, and...
Short-sighted move
15 Sep, 2022

Short-sighted move

THE prime minister and cabinet’s populist decision to reject a fresh proposal from the health ministry to raise...