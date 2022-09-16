LARKANA: Two consignments of tents to be distributed among flood survivors, apparently donated by the UAE, were seized from a rice mill in Nasirabad on Thursday.

The startling recovery was made during a raid conducted in the supervision of District and Ses­s­i­o­­ns Judge of Qambar-Shah­dadkot, Zahid Hussain Metlo. Judicial Magistrate Nasirabad Imran Gadhi accompanied the raiding party.

Local sources claim that about 1,000 tents were lying in the warehouse of the rice mill for quite some time while a container carrying 500 more tents reached there on Thursday. There were five to six bundles of tents and letters ‘UAE’ were inscri­bed on at least one of them.

DSP Nasirabad Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi identified the mill owner as Sadham Chand, who was taken into custody but released soon afterwards pending the inquiry. The container was seized and the godown was sealed for probe, the sources said.

A three-member committee headed by DSP Abbasi was formed to probe into the matter and find out as to how the container and the tents had made their way to the mill’s warehouse.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2022