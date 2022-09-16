DAWN.COM Logo

Hundreds of relief tents seized from warehouse in Qambar-Shah­dadkot

M.B. Kalhoro Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 09:48am

LARKANA: Two consignments of tents to be distributed among flood survivors, apparently donated by the UAE, were seized from a rice mill in Nasirabad on Thursday.

The startling recovery was made during a raid conducted in the supervision of District and Ses­s­i­o­­ns Judge of Qambar-Shah­dadkot, Zahid Hussain Metlo. Judicial Magistrate Nasirabad Imran Gadhi accompanied the raiding party.

Local sources claim that about 1,000 tents were lying in the warehouse of the rice mill for quite some time while a container carrying 500 more tents reached there on Thursday. There were five to six bundles of tents and letters ‘UAE’ were inscri­bed on at least one of them.

DSP Nasirabad Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi identified the mill owner as Sadham Chand, who was taken into custody but released soon afterwards pending the inquiry. The container was seized and the godown was sealed for probe, the sources said.

A three-member committee headed by DSP Abbasi was formed to probe into the matter and find out as to how the container and the tents had made their way to the mill’s warehouse.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2022

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Delta 1
Sep 16, 2022 10:08am
Zardari at it again. How can we expect the international community to give us aid with this level of corruption?
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Sep 16, 2022 10:46am
Every PTI leader and supporter truned out to be corrupt. Not even sparing flood effectees now.
Reply Recommend 0
FACTS
Sep 16, 2022 10:47am
@Delta 1, international community cannot correct your moral values
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 16, 2022 10:53am
"Jeay Bhutto". Special thanks to the neutrals for selecting and imposing these gems on us.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Sep 16, 2022 11:04am
What is new? This is kind of things happen all the time. The operative phrase is "released soon afterwards"! Must be a person with huge influence.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Sep 16, 2022 11:05am
Wonder how these aid is landing in private persons place, this should be in government custody for distribution. Sad to see flood affairs in Sind mismanaged
Reply Recommend 0
R
Sep 16, 2022 11:34am
Thanks to judicial majistrates and sindh police.for recoveries...glad there is still some light at the end of the tunnel.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Sep 16, 2022 11:59am
What a zardari + clown bilawal plundering strategy of flood relief foreign aid. Like smuggler s nd customs staff technique of clearing many and apprehending one truck.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Sep 16, 2022 12:00pm
Why should anyone help a bunch of thieves!
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 16, 2022 02:25pm
Habituals are again on their HABITS
Reply Recommend 0
Saqib
Sep 16, 2022 04:06pm
Can media do some investigation and bring the names or political party behind this corruption
Reply Recommend 0

