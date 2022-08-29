DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 29, 2022

Relief goods for flood-hit pour in from several countries

Amin Ahmed | Syed Irfan Raza Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 08:19am
THIS map, shared by NDMA during a briefing on Aug 23, shows the amount of rainfall witnessed across the country from July onwards.
THIS map, shared by NDMA during a briefing on Aug 23, shows the amount of rainfall witnessed across the country from July onwards.

ISLAMABAD: Humanitarian assistance and solidarity messages from different parts of the world continued to pour in, with Canada, France, Qatar, the UAE, Turkiye and Azerbaijan among the leading countries to pledge support in response to Pakistan’s call for help in the wake of devastation caused by flood.

Also, Pope Francis during his visit to the city of L’Aquila in central Italy on Sunday called on the international community to help Pakistan and said he was praying for the victims, AFP reported.

The Canadian government allocated $20,000 to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for flood relief operations in Pakistan, Canada’s International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement on Saturday.

Canada is also a donor to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which has allocated $3 million for flood response.

Canada allocates $20,000; Turkish Red Crescent, Qatar Charity begin operation; first flight from UAE carrying over 3,000 tonnes of relief goods arrives

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement the country was providing support through UNCERF to provide food, clean water and other essential services as quickly as possible. Mr Trudeau said he was thinking of “everyone affected by the devastating flooding in Pakistan”.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Ambassador Zaheer Janjua thanked the Canadian prime minister and its citizens for the live-saving efforts in Pakistan.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly described the images of floods in Pakistan as “absolutely heart-breaking” and said her country remained “deeply concerned about the situation and will continue to support the people of Pakistan”.

Pakistani-Canadian Member of Parliament Salma Zahid said in a statement the situation in Pakistan was dire. “I am reaching out to our ministers to urge them to send Canadian relief to help the people of Pakistan in this state of emergency,” she said.

Qatar Charity

Meanwhile, Qatar Charity, a humanitarian and development non-governmental organisation, has delivered urgent relief aid to flood-affected Afghan refugees and the underprivileged members of the host community in Balochistan, in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). The aid benefited more than 9,000 Afghan refugees and individuals from the host community.

Assistance from Turkiye

On Sunday, the first Turkish plane with relief goods for flood victims landed at around 8pm on Sunday. Another plane from Turkiye also landed in Karachi some two hours later with 14 tonnes of relief goods.

Similarly, the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS), in collaboration with the PRCS, is providing cash assistance of Rs16,000 and 300 hygiene kits, 600 jerry cans, and 1,500 mosquito nets to 300 families in Jafferabad.

Moreover, 100 tents and 1,000 blankets will be sent by air cargo along with humanitarian aid by the Ministry of Interior, Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkiye.

French President

France Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Sunday offered condolences on the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and also offered assistance during a telephone call with her counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, FM Bhutto-Zardari thanked Ms Colonna for “France’s expression of solidarity and offer of assistance to Pakistani people in this hour of need”. The FO said that the foreign minister briefed his French counterpart on the widespread destruction caused by unprecedented floods across the country.

He also informed that the floods have caused extensive loss of human lives, livelihoods, livestock, crops, and infrastructure and that the situation was likely to deteriorate further as heavy rains continued to batter areas already inundated by more than two months of rainfall.

The minister apprised the French foreign minister of the government’s humanitarian response, including establishing a relief fund. Mr Bhutto-Zardari shared that a “UN Flash Appeal” would be launched on August 30, 2022 and expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the appeal.

On his Twitter handle, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with flood victims of Pakistan and said his country was ready to help Pakistan.

“Our thoughts go out to the Pakistani people facing terrible floods, to the families of the countless people missing and to the populations affected. France stands ready to provide help,” he posted.

UAE relief goods arrive

The first flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), carrying over 3,000 tonnes of relief goods arrived at the PAF Base Nur Khan on Sunday. At least 15 planeloads of relief goods from the UAE would land in the country in the coming days.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi handed over the relief goods to Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2022

Flood Emergency
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (30)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Aug 29, 2022 08:30am
Govt. is doing job of using this flood situation to gain sympathy and money from donor countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 29, 2022 08:30am
Pakistanis will always be grateful for this help - but none of it should go to the looters. All should go to those who are truly patriots. I do not see any of the looters donating anything. On the contrary, they are using state machinery for photo ops
Reply Recommend 0
Shabbir
Aug 29, 2022 08:33am
Usd10000 from Canada International respect
Reply Recommend 0
Pandu
Aug 29, 2022 08:35am
Pope Francis prayed for Pakistan, thank you. Is there a single mulla who has ever prayed for non muslims?
Reply Recommend 0
MalikOnlyOne
Aug 29, 2022 08:40am
@Denali, it is not going to looters-please stop making political mileage out of a bad situation. Now, let us get back to relief work.
Reply Recommend 0
Pandu
Aug 29, 2022 08:40am
Is there no money in Pakistan allocated for disaster response?
Reply Recommend 0
Pandu
Aug 29, 2022 08:42am
What sort of names are Moen Jo and Jaccobabad? Can't the Pakistani government name their places properly?
Reply Recommend 0
Pandu
Aug 29, 2022 08:43am
@Shabbir, Yes Canada is indeed giving $10000, but when converted to Pakistani rupees thats a huge amount of money, now that dollar is what, like 250 rupees?
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Aug 29, 2022 08:56am
China and India being close neighbours would have to be first to donate with emergency supplies.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Aug 29, 2022 08:56am
After seventy five years , we are unable to help our people with our own resources , corrupt ruling elite is always ready for begging . People of this country are paying heavy price for these corrupts. Our dignity and dignity is lost somewhere
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 29, 2022 08:57am
Jazakallah to all the countries lending help in this hour of need. United we stand.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 29, 2022 09:00am
Peanuts. What a shame 20000 dollars from Canada
Reply Recommend 0
Artist
Aug 29, 2022 09:05am
@Pandu, what about your own name?
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM ASHRAF
Aug 29, 2022 09:11am
All donor countries should make sure that donation going in right hands
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 29, 2022 09:22am
Turkey’s generosity is amazing: Rs 16,000 and some 600 hygiene kits, 300 mosquito nets.
Reply Recommend 0
IFTIKHAR
Aug 29, 2022 09:22am
What a Shame Canadian government allocated $20,000 ////
Reply Recommend 0
Nobody
Aug 29, 2022 09:32am
In the old days we would receive massive aid from the USA but after IK went out of his way to alienate them the Americans appear to be sitting on the sidelines
Reply Recommend 0
Ike
Aug 29, 2022 09:33am
Some people are going to get very rich, courtesy of PML and the neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 29, 2022 09:34am
20000 from canada and 100.000 dollars from USA and turkiye sending in few tonnes and than there is UAE that sent in 3000 tonnes of support.Now we see who stands with us in tough times and those in the west are only good to talk.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 29, 2022 09:34am
No looted money received from pmln crime minister absconding brother in london? Is this their love for Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Aug 29, 2022 09:44am
@IFTIKHAR, $20000 to Red Charity group not to Pak. Also, they have allocated $3m to many other charities so stop complaining.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Aug 29, 2022 09:50am
Let's wait for a response from TLP over France's aid.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Aug 29, 2022 09:53am
How about Iron brother ? Or too much already extracted from them so they are letting the little brother manage on its own this time .
Reply Recommend 0
ShahidK
Aug 29, 2022 10:11am
@IFTIKHAR, That means the $25K hired company by Imran is working well.. in bringing no sympathies to Pakistanis. Good job guys...
Reply Recommend 0
Tumbler
Aug 29, 2022 10:11am
$ 20k from Canada is beyond expectation they should reduce the amount to $20 only!
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunath Rao
Aug 29, 2022 10:11am
Iron brother China has not promised anything?
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn Rashid
Aug 29, 2022 10:16am
What has happened to China? Why its not offering help when its most needed. So, is our iron brother only there for offering loans at their terms?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Qutub
Aug 29, 2022 10:34am
Even in a tragic situation such as this, no donor country can trust Pakistanis with hard currency. The amounts being donated are shameful. $20k from Canada? $100k from Qatar? We need $5 billion minimum. Who will help us?
Reply Recommend 0
Zahir
Aug 29, 2022 10:37am
Where is assistance from all-weather friend China?
Reply Recommend 0
Marcus
Aug 29, 2022 10:53am
The least talkative country i.e. UAE sent in the most aid while the most talkative nation i.e. France, has yet to send in the help...
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad
Updated 29 Aug, 2022

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad

Prevailing global, and regional, trends lean towards expanding the right of franchise to overseas voters in a meaningful way.
IHK prisoner death
29 Aug, 2022

IHK prisoner death

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a Pakistani prisoner incarcerated in a facility inside India-held Kashmir as our...
Smog master plan
29 Aug, 2022

Smog master plan

SOME two decades after it first appeared on Lahore’s horizon, the authorities have finally come up with a plan to...
Cornering Miftah
28 Aug, 2022

Cornering Miftah

JUST when the IMF is about to take a final decision on the release of much-needed funds to shore up Pakistan’s...
Relief efforts
Updated 28 Aug, 2022

Relief efforts

HARROWING videos on social media of people, homes and commercial establishments being swept away by raging...
Promoting sports
28 Aug, 2022

Promoting sports

IT is a case of in with the old and out with the new — a decision widely hailed by Pakistan’s sports fraternity....