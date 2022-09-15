DAWN.COM Logo

India’s trade with Russia in rupees to start soon, says trade body

Reuters Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 02:56pm

India will soon start trading with Russia in rupees as top lender State Bank of India has agreed to facilitate the new mechanism, the president of India’s exporter group said on Wednesday.

India’s exports to Russia have slowed since the imposition of Western sanctions against Moscow following its late-February invasion of Ukraine.

“State Bank of India has come forward for facilitating trade in rupees with Russia and some other banks have also shown interest,” A. Shaktivel, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), a body set up by the trade ministry to promote exports, told reporters.

He said the name of the corresponding Russian bank could be announced in the next 15 days.

The Reserve Bank of India in July introduced a mechanism to settle international trade in rupees to stave off the impact of the depreciation of global currencies.

The move was seen as aiding trade with sanctions-hit Russia, as a similar mechanism was previously used for setting payments with Iran, which has also faced sanctions.

In April-July, the first four months of this fiscal year, India’s exports to Russia fell by about a third, while imports leapt as refiners raced to buy discounted Russian oil, according to government data.

Indian companies are already swapping out dollars and euros for Asian currencies to settle trades to avoid Western sanctions on Russia.

Shaktivel said the government could extend export incentives under the rupee trade mechanism to boost shipments to Russia and increase the acceptability of the domestic currency.

The most likely incentive that will be granted would apply a current programme for trades using fully convertible currencies such as the dollar and the euro to the rupee, which is only partially convertible, Reuters reported last month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet in Uzbekistan on Friday on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security bloc, to discuss issues including boosting trade. read more

“The trade in rupees could boost Indian exports to Russia to about $5 billion in the current financial year,” Shaktivel said. That would be up from about $3.3bn last fiscal year.

Separately, Ajay Sahai, director general of the FIEO, said India’s total merchandise exports this fiscal year could rise by about 11 per cent to over $470bn.

Naxalite
Sep 15, 2022 02:57pm
Another test for US double standards
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Sep 15, 2022 03:06pm
Russia can't do much with the Indian rupees except buying assets in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Sep 15, 2022 03:08pm
That's what a country with spine looks like
Reply Recommend 0
Bostonian
Sep 15, 2022 03:17pm
Well done India.
Reply Recommend 0
RJ
Sep 15, 2022 03:38pm
@Mega Dehati, … keep thinking like that and you will remain subservient forever. Good luck.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Sep 15, 2022 03:43pm
Gradually, Indian Rupee will used for trade to more Asian countries. Indian is becoming a n important trading partner to many countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Sep 15, 2022 03:46pm
If Indians can trade with Russia in their currency then what is preventing us from buying cheap Russian oil in PKR and conserve USD. Can we not learn from the enemy for once.
Reply Recommend 0
Fast Zak
Sep 15, 2022 03:50pm
any takers of pakistani rupee
Reply Recommend 0
Marvin
Sep 15, 2022 03:58pm
@Mega Dehati, Russian can do business with all other countries using Indian rupees in trading. I think they are about 26 in total.
Reply Recommend 0
Gulam Ali
Sep 15, 2022 04:10pm
@Mega Dehati, oh so you know things better then a country.
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Pervez
Sep 15, 2022 04:27pm
Why can't we do that?
Reply Recommend 0
Human
Sep 15, 2022 04:27pm
@Mega Dehati, just too painful for you, right! Most of the Pakistani citizens are of low IQ like you have.
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Sep 15, 2022 04:37pm
Great balancing act by India while keeping national interest forefront.
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Sep 15, 2022 04:39pm
@Naxalite - It’s not double standards, it’s all about leverage and how to maximize it.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Sep 15, 2022 05:25pm
@Mega Dehati, grapes sour aren’t they
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Sep 15, 2022 06:19pm
Another joke of the century doctor?
Reply Recommend 0
qbmx
Sep 15, 2022 07:01pm
Russians love to come to India as tourists so those Rupees will come in handy. Indian Soft Power!
Reply Recommend 0
dude
Sep 15, 2022 07:05pm
Slice it anyway you want and you eventually get back to converting 3rd World currencies to US dollars. Only the desperate want to trade in Rupees.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadi
Sep 15, 2022 08:15pm
@dude, Learn the economics instead of just commenting here. Not every country does trade in USD. Like European use EUR. Similarly, INR is accepted in 25 countries so Russia can use INR to trade with those countries along with using at-least half in importing things from India. There is no need to get INR exchanged for USD but as usual short-sighted people cannot see anything good.
Reply Recommend 0
surendra sukhtankar, Troy, Michigan
Sep 15, 2022 08:37pm
@Fast Zak, : Nope!
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Sep 15, 2022 10:16pm
@Anjum Pervez, Because most countries don’t want to touch PKR.
Reply Recommend 0

