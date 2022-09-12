Parts of Karachi receive light to heavy rain, more expected till Sep 13

At least one person died on Monday as rain coupled with strong and cool winds lashed parts of Karachi.

A spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation said Hammad Rafiq, 18, was electrocuted near Baldia Town’s Pakora Chowk and the body was shifted to the nearby Murshid Hospital.

Data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) showed that during the last 24 hours, old airport area (25.2mm) recorded the highest amount of rainfall, followed by University Road (18.5mm), Quaidabad (11.5mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (10mm), PAF Faisal Base (8.5mm), PAF Masroor Base (7mm), Keamari (6.5mm), Jinnah Terminal (6mm) and Nazimabad (2.4mm).

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said he visited different areas of the city, adding that although there was water in some low-lying areas, major arteries, including underpasses, were open and clear for traffic.

“As soon as the rain stops, pumps will be used to take water out from low-lying areas,” he said.

In its latest weather advisory today, the PMD said that a low-pressure area persisted over India’s Gujarat.

Under its influence, Karachi would experience hot and humid weather with chances of dust-thunderstorm and rain at a few places today and tomorrow afternoon and evening (Tuesday), it predicted.

Earlier in the day, Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said the weather was expected to stay hot. However, he went on, there were chances of “light to medium rain” in scattered parts of the city by the afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said that the power utility company was on alert and constantly monitoring the situation.

However, there may be a temporary interruption in the transmission of electricity in low-lying areas due to water accumulating, he said.

A day ago, the Met department had predicted that Karachi would receive light to moderate showers under the influence of a new weather system on Tuesday (tomorrow).

In a statement, it had said that moist currents were penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and were likely to persist during the next two to three days.

“Hot and humid weather was expected to prevail in most parts of Karachi,” the Met office said, adding that the metropolis was likely to receive “heavy rains coupled with lightning on September 13”.