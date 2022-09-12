DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan’s envoy calls for collective response to floods

Anwar Iqbal Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 07:44am
Masood Khan
Masood Khan

WASHINGTON: The floods in Pakistan are a forewarning to other nations that climate change can wreak unimaginable havoc if corrective steps are not taken immediately, Pakistan’s US Ambassador Masood Khan said in an interaction with the media at Washington’s National Press Club on Sunday.

“This phenomenon is going to grow whether it is Pakistan or any other country in South Asia or the world,” he said. “Today, it is Pakistan, tomorrow it will be another country.”

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the “scale of the devastation in Pakistan stands out even in a year punctuated by extreme weather”.

Editorial: It is naive to expect the world to support post-flood rehabilitation, reconstruction efforts in a big way

Officials and relief workers in Pakistan “have warned that the damage and economic losses will be felt throughout the country for months and years to come”, the report added.

“Even after the floods subside, rural communities face a possible second wave of deaths from food shortage and diseases transmitted by contaminated water and animals.”

Ambassador Masood Khan noted that reports in the international media were “showing heart-wrenching visuals” of affected areas, but “it’s only a fraction of the calamity that we are facing in Pakistan”.

Emphasising the need for a collective response to the devastations caused by climate change, the envoy said: “We should make a quick transition from mitigation and adaptation to preparedness and resilience.”

The ambassador warned against a post-flood food crisis because the floods had destroyed over 5.5 million acres of farmland.

“The World Food Programme and other international organisations must come forward and give necessary support to the people of Pakistan so that we can maintain our food security,” he said.

The Pakistani envoy proposed a robust climate financing mechanism to support those nations that have been adversely affected by climate change.

Experts blame climate change for this year’s unprecedented floods in Pakistan, which cover an area the size of the United Kingdom. Experts point out that Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4 percent of the world’s emissions blamed for climate change, but is among the worst affected by it.

Nuclear assets

Islamabad has assured the international community that floods have caused no damage to Pakistan’s nuclear assets as they are well-protected and secure.

During the briefing a journalist asked the ambassador “what impact have the floods in Pakistan had on the country’s nuclear sites and what specifically is the government doing to protect these sensitive areas from serious water damage”.

“According to the feedback that I have, our nuclear assets and our nuclear systems are secure and there’s no vulnerability whatsoever,” Ambassador Khan replied.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2022

GK
Sep 12, 2022 07:50am
What about Kashmir sir? You were sent to USA for it but you are just enjoying life in America.
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Sep 12, 2022 07:53am
…….no free money; no one trust PDM/neutrals/mullahs……
Denali
Sep 12, 2022 08:30am
No one will give money to the Corrupt regime. Most people who are donating are making it a condition that none of the monies goes to this corrupt regime
Ghani
Sep 12, 2022 08:40am
@GK, focus on floods right now
Rahim, Karachi
Sep 12, 2022 09:15am
UN should pledge emergency funds to flood victims and to repair colossal damages!
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 12, 2022 09:48am
It is no rocket science to reduce the damage of such disasters . Water diversion and storage projects , avoid building mud or ground level houses in flood areas , well managed storage facilities for emergency supplies and facilities to accommodate displaced persons . One thing for sure is that no looters government will be bothered because a natural disaster is the best way to go around begging for aid .
Justice
Sep 12, 2022 09:53am
Flood has come as cash cow, and it is a good way to seek foreign assistance. Make hay while sun shines.
RJ
Sep 12, 2022 09:58am
You don’t build infrastructure and somehow it’s the world’s problem??
Shad
Sep 12, 2022 10:08am
@Rahim, Karachi, Why would they do that knowing it will end up in Offshore properties/accounts.
Shad
Sep 12, 2022 10:10am
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , Understandably so
Shad
Sep 12, 2022 10:10am
@Denali, Can’t blame them considering the history.
Rao
Sep 12, 2022 10:10am
Apathy of the administration is the reason for large scale destruction.
Rao
Sep 12, 2022 10:12am
@GK, If he talks about Kashmir now, even those who are inclined to donate will not give money.
A shah
Sep 12, 2022 10:33am
What is Pakistans defence budget?
