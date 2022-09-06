DAWN.COM Logo

‘Under pressure’ India could be out of Asia Cup if they lose to Sri Lanka: Inzamam

Dawn.com Published September 6, 2022 Updated September 6, 2022 02:20pm
<p>A photo of former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq. — AFP/File</p>

Former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq has said defending champions India could be out of the Asia Cup 2022 if they lose to Sri Lanka in tonight’s match, which he said was a possibility because they were “under pressure”.

Sri Lanka saw off Afghanistan on Saturday while India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan to start the Super Four round. Another victory against Rohit Sharma’s India in Dubai tonight (Tuesday) will edge them closer to a shot at the title.

India desperately need a win to stay in the race for the final on Sunday.

Speaking on the topic during an appearance on Geo News programme ‘Jashan-e-Cricket’ on Monday, the former Pakistani skipper said Indian captain Rohit Sharma appeared to be under pressure in the past few matches and the captain’s “body language travels across the rest of the team”.

“India is under a lot of pressure for the match against Sri Lanka because they will be out of the tournament if they lose,” he added, further saying that the latter were playing very well as a team and giving good performances despite having no big star.

“All of the pressure will be on India tomorrow. It is possible that India can be out of the Asia Cup as well.”

India are defending their Asia Cup title won in 2018 when the tournament used the 50-over format, but their last ICC title came in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

This year’s Asia Cup takes on extra significance because the T20 World Cup in Australia takes place in October and November.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 06, 2022 02:21pm
Once again, he's 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Sep 06, 2022 02:23pm
Checkmate
Reply Recommend 0
Jack
Sep 06, 2022 02:24pm
Do you need rocket science to know whoever losses is out of Asia cup
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 06, 2022 02:28pm
India has a quality batting lineup. I don't think beating Srilanka will be a challenge for them.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 06, 2022 02:33pm
In the game of chances, anything can happen at any time.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Sep 06, 2022 02:43pm
What had he become?
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Sep 06, 2022 02:57pm
@Jack, no we don't know
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 06, 2022 02:58pm
If India will lose cricket march from Srilanka then Pakistan will play the next match with Srilanka. There is another strong team of Afghanistan which should not be forgotten in Asia Cup 2022.
Reply Recommend 0
Hucchappa Bewarsi
Sep 06, 2022 02:59pm
Go and pray Inzamam.
Reply Recommend 0
krishb
Sep 06, 2022 03:01pm
we need this genius to tell us this
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Sep 06, 2022 03:04pm
Don't get too complacent. India probably end up as winners. Just concentrate how Pakistan can play better.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Sep 06, 2022 03:09pm
India might be under a lot of pressure, but our country is under a lot of water for sure.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 06, 2022 03:10pm
And pakistan will be out if it loses to SL and Afg!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Rehan
Sep 06, 2022 03:11pm
@Multani, what? what is wrong with that?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Sep 06, 2022 03:11pm
Rohit, keeps his cool under pressure... "Either he is right or it's not his problem anymore."
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 06, 2022 03:19pm
The Final will be Pakistan versus India and Pakistan repeating their wins against India in Dubai
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Sep 06, 2022 03:27pm
His tone seems changed suddenly..last week was singing different tunes
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 06, 2022 03:39pm
What kind of joke is this. We all know
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 06, 2022 03:43pm
Who is this guy.
Reply Recommend 0
DOREMEFASOLATEDO
Sep 06, 2022 03:51pm
Great Invention...
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Sep 06, 2022 03:52pm
Geo and Inzi ! unacceptable !
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Sep 06, 2022 04:08pm
Sir Everyone knows that and can read the points table. Let them play. The better side will win. Period. Pakistan wins a match and all the nation assumes its the final of the tournament.
Reply Recommend 0
ShadowLugia
Sep 06, 2022 04:28pm
What a wise man!
Reply Recommend 0
Sarai Alamgir
Sep 06, 2022 04:35pm
@Bilal, Relevance?
Reply Recommend 0
Pasta
Sep 06, 2022 04:50pm
Sri Lanka will destroy India's third rate team. They got a lucky win against Pakistan in the first ODI due to our bowlers suffering from severe cramps. They barely beat HK. Its time up for that overrated team.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Right
Sep 06, 2022 04:51pm
Take a chill pill its Asia cup and t20 is anybody's game in matter of 2 Overs here and there..India loses will be out is known so just enjoy the game
Reply Recommend 0
zeeshan
Sep 06, 2022 04:56pm
Yes a lots of pressure on Indian team as well as their captain and their middle order batters because they not can perform well in easy pitch against Pakistan in last match.
Reply Recommend 0
mansoor mubeen
Sep 06, 2022 04:59pm
correct. absolutely correct. against arch-rival Pakistan, in every over of the match, the Pakistani team was fighting casually and the Indian team in spite of piling up a very good score, failed to come out of the scare. and it was the basic difference and it was evident from the final win. with 5 wickets in hand, Pakistan played a superb inning without any fear.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Sep 06, 2022 05:00pm
Ok Einstein! Pakistan so many of these high IQ individuals!
Reply Recommend 0
J
Sep 06, 2022 05:02pm
Its like me saying, if floods come, water will be everywhere!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Sep 06, 2022 05:57pm
Any words or effort for flood affected people?
Reply Recommend 0
Rakesh Chaiwala
Sep 06, 2022 06:49pm
Pakistan can also lose next two matches and be out.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Sep 06, 2022 06:56pm
@Dr. Master Baitor., Who are you?
Reply Recommend 0
Unicorn
Sep 06, 2022 07:06pm
Try to grow and eat your own good first.
Reply Recommend 0

