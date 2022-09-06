‘Under pressure’ India could be out of Asia Cup if they lose to Sri Lanka: Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq has said defending champions India could be out of the Asia Cup 2022 if they lose to Sri Lanka in tonight’s match, which he said was a possibility because they were “under pressure”.

Sri Lanka saw off Afghanistan on Saturday while India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan to start the Super Four round. Another victory against Rohit Sharma’s India in Dubai tonight (Tuesday) will edge them closer to a shot at the title.

India desperately need a win to stay in the race for the final on Sunday.

Speaking on the topic during an appearance on Geo News programme ‘Jashan-e-Cricket’ on Monday, the former Pakistani skipper said Indian captain Rohit Sharma appeared to be under pressure in the past few matches and the captain’s “body language travels across the rest of the team”.

“India is under a lot of pressure for the match against Sri Lanka because they will be out of the tournament if they lose,” he added, further saying that the latter were playing very well as a team and giving good performances despite having no big star.

“All of the pressure will be on India tomorrow. It is possible that India can be out of the Asia Cup as well.”

India are defending their Asia Cup title won in 2018 when the tournament used the 50-over format, but their last ICC title came in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

This year’s Asia Cup takes on extra significance because the T20 World Cup in Australia takes place in October and November.