Anyone intending to hurt bond between armed forces and nation no friend of Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Dawn.com Published September 6, 2022 Updated September 6, 2022 12:07pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a Defence Day ceremony at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a Defence Day ceremony at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

In a message commemorating Defence Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that anyone intending to “hurt the bond” between the country’s armed forces and the people was “not a friend of Pakistan” as he called for national unity to face the challenges posed by historic floods.

PM Shehbaz’s message made a veiled reference to a speech Imran Khan delivered recently about the appointment of the future army chief, which triggered fierce criticism from the coalition government as well as a tersely worded statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

His defence day message called for national unity as a panacea for dealing with unprecedented flooding, which has inundated large swathes of the country, displaced millions and killed more than a thousand.

“The whole nation comes together today in paying homage to our martyrs and Ghazis who put their lives on the line to defend the motherland against the Indian aggression. Together, our armed forces and people thwarted the Indian machinations to undermine our territorial integrity,” he said.

“As Pakistan grapples with historic floods and other challenges, we need to summon the spirit of 1965. National unity is our greatest strength,” he went on to say.

“Anyone intending to hurt the bond between our armed forces and people is not a friend of Pakistan. Let us fortify this bond of one nation,” he concluded.

Later, the premier attended a ceremony at Pakistan Monument where he laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay tributes to the valiant soldiers of the armed forces.

Speaking at the ceremony, he once again highlighted the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs and lauded them for selflessly protecting Pakistan.

The premier said the whole nation saluted the nation’s martyrs for their courage and defiance to defeat each and every assault on the motherland.

“Today, in the wake of disastrous floods in different parts of the country, the nation once again stands united alongside its armed forces to fight and recover from the disaster,” he said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said September 6 symobolised the “unwavering resolve” of the country’s armed forces to defend the motherland against all odds.

“The nation salutes our heroes,” he said. “We owe our freedom and peace to unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs 2 keep the flag high,” he added.

In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi said today served as a reminder of the unprecedented courage and matchless valour displayed by the jawans and officers of the armed forces.

“On this day, 57 years ago, we thwarted the evil design of the enemy and defeated it on all fronts. In that testing time, not only the armed forces of Pakistan fought fearlessly on ground, in air and in waters, but each and every citizen came out to defend and safeguard the motherland.

“September 6, therefore, stands out in history as a symbol of unwavering national resolve, absolute patriotism, profound professionalism and supreme sacrifice,” he said.

President Alvi went on to say that Pakistan was committed to peace and would continue to follow its policy of peaceful coexistence.

“At the same time, I must emphasise that our desire for peace must not be misconstrued as our weakness. We are well aware of our national as well as international obligations,” he added.

Meanwhile, a change of guard ceremony was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi.

This year’s Defence Day celebrations come as the country grapples with historic flooding, which has killed more than 1,000 people and displaced nearly 33 million.

Last week, the military’s media wing had announced that the Pakistan Army has postponed its annual Defence Day ceremony — held at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi on September 6 every year — in solidarity with flood victims across the country.

Additional input from APP

Comments (37)
bhaRAT
Sep 06, 2022 11:02am
Question arises, what makes you think you crooks are friends of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheroz
Sep 06, 2022 11:03am
what about your brother, niece and party members and the slogan of selectors
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Sep 06, 2022 11:04am
Very true. Pak Army and people are one.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Jan
Sep 06, 2022 11:05am
Why don’t you say anyone promoting extremism in Pakistan is no friend of Pakistan? - you can’t because every politician promotes hate or extremism for their own end
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Sep 06, 2022 11:09am
Look who’s talking!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jughnoo
Sep 06, 2022 11:09am
Anyone who openly speaks the truth is the true son of this soil. No one to be treated special, no more holy cows.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Sep 06, 2022 11:12am
Pm shahbaz is right!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 06, 2022 11:12am
Creating a divide within the army and in-between the government and the army or in-between the army and the nation all are offences and liable for arrest and punishable under the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Sep 06, 2022 11:13am
So Maryaam, the Maulana and your fugitive brother are all enemies of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 06, 2022 11:14am
Anyone intending to hurt the bond between our armed forces and people is not a friend of Pakistan. Let us fortify this bond of one nation,” he concluded. Play past statemnts of pdm leaders against army. Do it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 06, 2022 11:15am
Didnt Shehbaz have a written guarantee that NS will return to Pakistan and face the jail? That’s real disservice. Anyone should be able to question merit. Bad merit has brought this country to the brink. Denialism qoutas and nepotism decision making and only IK is even talking about those issues.
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Sep 06, 2022 11:17am
The neutrals lost all their dignity and self-respect when they selected a defense minister who always said that the Pak army never won a war including in 1965.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 06, 2022 11:21am
Lump it - Neutral has already broken the bond - it is too late
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 06, 2022 11:22am
In other words, IK is not a friend of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Qureshi
Sep 06, 2022 11:22am
This is Prime Minister‘s remote control talking !
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 06, 2022 11:27am
Mr PM it was Nawaz Sharif the ignitor.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Sep 06, 2022 11:28am
Hiding behind fallen soldiers is very distasteful.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Sep 06, 2022 11:30am
This guy talking rubbish . Why would any person will do !!! You keep doing your Boot Polishing.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Sep 06, 2022 11:31am
hypocrisy or dementia
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Sep 06, 2022 11:31am
@Skeptic, entire present parliament spoke against Army in the past ! Keep doing your good job of boot polishing.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Sep 06, 2022 11:32am
@J, is he the PM? No one accepts this criminal as anything other than a convict
Reply Recommend 0
Faisi
Sep 06, 2022 11:35am
Look around yourself the world has progressed so much and we are here doing our best to please our army.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 06, 2022 11:37am
What a contradictory statements by our PM. You and your family to include the stooge from Sindh in the past were on the forefront to blame our military leaders. Today, you have adopted totally different tone for you guys are scared of PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 06, 2022 11:39am
NS and its entire party always against Pakistan Army, all their hated speeches are on record.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 06, 2022 11:40am
True. Did you tell this to your brother Nawaz Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 06, 2022 11:41am
Like you and your absconding brother!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Sep 06, 2022 11:49am
... "National unity is our greatest strength." Good joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Sep 06, 2022 11:53am
What about similar comments passed by Maryam Safdar and her father ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Sep 06, 2022 11:53am
@Sheroz, ... His brother is fine, and eating in London's best restaurants. Told to watch his cholesterol level.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Sep 06, 2022 11:54am
Talking about his brother? Neice? Zordari? Billawal? Fazlu?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 06, 2022 11:58am
Who cares about country we just want our CROWN
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 06, 2022 11:58am
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Sep 06, 2022 11:59am
So we gonna ignore what pmln leaders said about military just few years ago?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 06, 2022 11:59am
At last sense prevailed upon Alvi
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 06, 2022 12:00pm
Look who is saying, a looter and corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Sep 06, 2022 01:08pm
look who is talking, they think the whole nation is blind and deaf and sort of paralyzed
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 06, 2022 01:43pm
@J, so why doesnt he tell his brother, his niece and his ministers.
Reply Recommend 0

