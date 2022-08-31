DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan Army postpones Defence Day ceremony at GHQ in solidarity with flood victims

Dawn.com Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 08:31pm
<p>Pakistan Army troops conduct relief operation across the country. — Photo by Radio Pakistan</p>

The Pakistan Army has postponed its annual Defence Day ceremony — held at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi on September 6 every year — in solidarity with flood victims across the country.

The ceremony is held to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes during the 1965 war.

“In solidarity with the flood affected people of Pakistan, central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed,” the military’s media wing tweeted today.

The ISPR added that the armed forces will continue serving the people affected by unprecedented floods.

Pakistan is reeling from catastrophic floods post monsoon rains this year. The National Disaster Management Authority has said that over 1,000 people have lost their lives so far while hundreds were left injured.

Estimates say nearly a third of the country has been submerged in water with over 30 million people displaced. The floods have caused massive destruction to the infrastructure, and has swept away a number of roads, bridges, houses, schools, hospitals and power houses.

Read more: Pakistan’s history of disasters and the lessons we fail to learn

The armed forces along with district administrations and civil organisations have been conducting relief and rescue operations across the country.

In its update today, the ISPR said that 140 helicopter sorties have evacuated more than 550 stranded individuals from various flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army helicopters have delivered 29 tons of relief items including 6,140 ration packets and 325 tents to flood-hit areas in the last 24 hours.

The military’s media wing added that 224 relief item collection points have been established and 5,213 patients have been treated so far in medical camps.

Demagogue.
Aug 31, 2022 08:37pm
Pakistan Army is doing wonderful excellent rescue & relief work. The political parties and all NGOs to follow.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 31, 2022 08:55pm
No matter what you call them, you need them..
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 31, 2022 08:58pm
It's their job to protect it's citizen.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Aug 31, 2022 09:01pm
Social media feedback on handling of floods by Armed Forces is finally being read by their seniors.
Reply Recommend 0

