DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 29, 2022

IMF approves revival of Pakistan’s EFF programme, to release $1.17bn loan tranche: Miftah

Dawn.com Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 11:05pm
<p>The International Monetary Fund logo is seen during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US. — Reuters/File</p>

The International Monetary Fund logo is seen during the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US. — Reuters/File

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board has approved the revival of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme after which the country will receive the 7th and 8th tranche of $1.17 billion, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Monday.

“Alhamdolillah the IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion,” he tweeted.

The minister went on to congratulate the nation and thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for “taking tough decisions” and “saving Pakistan from default”.

Separately, in an interview with Geo News anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada, Ismail said that all the executive directors had supported Pakistan’s request for the loan approval and extension except India.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz commended the finance minister, his team and other stakeholders for their hard work.

“The formal resumption of an IMF program is a major step forward in our efforts to put Pakistan’s economy back on track. It is outcome of an excellent team effort,” the premier said.

The IMF will now immediately disburse about $1.2 billion to Pakistan and may provide up to $4 billion over the remainder of the current fiscal year, which began on July 1.

However, an official statement is yet to be released by the global lender.

The development comes a day after the coalition government accused the PTI of “attempting to jeaopardise the IMF loan programme” after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government allegedly refused to implement the terms of the Fund’s agreement in a letter.

In the letter, KP Finance Minister Jhagra had said that the KP administration might find it difficult to run a provincial surplus this year in view of the flood-related damages.

It is pertinent to mention here that ensuring surpluses by the provinces this fiscal year is a key requirement previously agreed upon to revive the IMF programme.

Road to the agreement

Pakistan entered the IMF programme in 2019, but only half the funds have been disbursed to date as Islamabad has struggled to keep targets on track.

The last disbursement was in February and the next tranche was to follow a review in March, but the government of ousted prime minister Imran Khan introduced costly fuel price caps, which threw fiscal targets and the programme off track.

The new coalition government has removed the price caps, with petrol and diesel prices going up by as much as 66pc and 92pc in over a month.

On June 21, Pakistan’s authorities and the IMF staff mission reached an understanding on the current fiscal year’s federal budget to revive the stalled loan programme after authorities committed to generating Rs436 billion more taxes and gradually increasing the petroleum levy to Rs50 per litre.

As a result, the IMF staff in a statement acknowledged that important progress had been made over the federal budget. Based on this, Pakistan provided written commitment from the provinces to provide Rs750bn in cash surplus to the Centre to contain fiscal deficit within 4.9pc of GDP and help generate a Rs152bn primary fiscal surplus.

Moreover, Pakistan is now required to increase the electricity tariff by Rs7.91 per unit besides direct pass-through of monthly fuel cost adjustments in a timely manner to meet IMF demands.

On June 28, Ismail had announced that Pakistan had received the Memorandum of Economic and Fiscal Policies (MEFP) from the IMF for the combined seventh and eighth reviews.

The revised MEFP was based on budgetary measures announced by Ismail in his winding-up speech on the revised budget in the National Assembly, envisaging over Rs1.716 trillion (2.2pc of GDP) of fiscal adjustment, mostly through taxation, including 10pc super tax on 13 industries and personal income tax covering monthly incomes above Rs50,000 per month.

This is on top of a fixed tax regime for sectors like retailers, traders, jewellers, builders, restaurants, automobile and property dealers and so on.

This is the biggest fiscal adjustment in a single year that would help turn about Rs1.6tr primary deficit — the difference between revenues and expenditures excluding interest payments — during the current fiscal year into a Rs152bn surplus next year.

IMF Loan
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (65)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Aug 29, 2022 09:25pm
Good opportunity for this cabal in Govt to plunder before next elections!
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Aug 29, 2022 09:26pm
Pakistan is rich again
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Fan of cut &paste
Aug 29, 2022 09:26pm
Government is happy about getting loan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Aug 29, 2022 09:26pm
Let's hope it doesn't end in the pockets of our politicians!
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Aug 29, 2022 09:26pm
We will be back at their doors in a few months
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Aug 29, 2022 09:27pm
“ I congratulate the nation.”- congratulations to Pakistan for getting loan again. It’s a big achievement.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Aug 29, 2022 09:28pm
Congrats Pakistan for getting a loan
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Aug 29, 2022 09:28pm
Congratulations Pakistan. Heartbreak for Niazi and his followers.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 29, 2022 09:31pm
Congratulations! What for Miftah? Don’t our nation has to pay back?
Reply Recommend 0
Asad ali
Aug 29, 2022 09:32pm
finally
Reply Recommend 0
Asad ali
Aug 29, 2022 09:33pm
PTI tried their tactis to make pakistan a failed state, But luckily we are receiving it now.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Aug 29, 2022 09:33pm
Congratulations for getting a loan? It will keep Pakistan afloat for one more year and then what?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Chaudhry
Aug 29, 2022 09:33pm
Great job, Miftah Sahib! Congratulations! Thankyou for your resilience against London!
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 29, 2022 09:33pm
What is the total now?
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi
Aug 29, 2022 09:34pm
Can you believe a country congratulating itself for getting a loan?
Reply Recommend 0
Chingiz Khan
Aug 29, 2022 09:35pm
It is raining money. So .17 Billion for Pakistan citizens and the rest 1 billion for the Politicians. Good deal I think..
Reply Recommend 0
KPK Booster
Aug 29, 2022 09:35pm
Imported thieves get ready.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Aug 29, 2022 09:38pm
Lets Party!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 29, 2022 09:39pm
What makes me sad about this and the honest truth, current Government are ruthless when it comes to pocketing such money for personal gain.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 29, 2022 09:39pm
Congratulations!
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 29, 2022 09:43pm
Hope we come out of the present economic crisis. .
Reply Recommend 0
kk
Aug 29, 2022 09:44pm
cheering for loan as if you have achieved something .
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Aug 29, 2022 09:44pm
What kind of country celebrates a loan !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajab Dr
Aug 29, 2022 09:45pm
No thanks to PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan ul Haq
Aug 29, 2022 09:47pm
Congratulations! For getting loan , really disgusting
Reply Recommend 0
Prof. Panda
Aug 29, 2022 09:47pm
Full marks for Miftah for his timely decisions. But why congratulating nation for loan approval?
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 29, 2022 09:48pm
What is there to celebrate? Avoided default at the cost of defaulting 100 million people of the country by transferring all the burden on them?
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 29, 2022 09:48pm
Most of he money will used by the military and politicians, while the poor will remain hungry.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 29, 2022 09:49pm
Good news, bad news for those who tried to jeopardize the deal.
Reply Recommend 0
YODA
Aug 29, 2022 09:49pm
Congratulations for getting a loan approved. Sad state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal Khan
Aug 29, 2022 09:49pm
Miftah congratulates people as if he revived the economy and put Pakistan on its feet. Shame on getting more loans.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 29, 2022 09:50pm
We are saved and now a superpower
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Aug 29, 2022 09:50pm
How much share for Zardari and Shareef?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 29, 2022 09:53pm
Awesome! We getting $400 million!! All our problems are now solved.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Aug 29, 2022 09:54pm
Celebrations at the cost of Poor of Pakistan.....saga continues !
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Aug 29, 2022 09:54pm
Time to rejoice and celebrate while the future generations’ debt mountain grows!
Reply Recommend 0
Kyu
Aug 29, 2022 09:54pm
What is the repayment plan?
Reply Recommend 0
Naim
Aug 29, 2022 09:54pm
Congratulations use it wisely!!
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Aug 29, 2022 09:54pm
Hope this is last loan Pakistan needs.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Aug 29, 2022 09:55pm
Wow. Now Pakistan will progress!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 29, 2022 09:55pm
More loans. Congratulations. Great accomplishments. Party time !!
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Aug 29, 2022 09:55pm
KP and IK are a bit disappointed?
Reply Recommend 0
Humble
Aug 29, 2022 09:55pm
It should bring now the exchange rate drastically down and some control over inflation.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Awan
Aug 29, 2022 09:59pm
Certainly a very good news. Think positively.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 29, 2022 10:00pm
Aah! again loan for the luxurious lifestyle of the corrupt mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Aug 29, 2022 10:00pm
Congrats to Miftah and team for their hard work.It’s time to bring down the inflation which is hovering around 40 percent .
Reply Recommend 0
Kk
Aug 29, 2022 10:01pm
Pakistan loses today
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Aug 29, 2022 10:03pm
Let us hope we never have to repay.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 29, 2022 10:03pm
In the current scenario, we had no option left but in the long run we should try to quit IMF program. Nation needs unity in this testing time
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
Aug 29, 2022 10:04pm
World knows IMF is a organization full of thieves...now they have supported a group of thieves in this decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 29, 2022 10:04pm
Thank you IMF , have you credited and debited the money at the same time because we already owe you billions.
Reply Recommend 0
Alex
Aug 29, 2022 10:06pm
It’s a loan that has to be “Payed with interest”!! It’s NOT FREE
Reply Recommend 0
NoOne
Aug 29, 2022 10:06pm
Congratulations to the Nation? Miftah and the company succeeded in acquiring another package so Pakistan is saved? Must we be proud of going more inside the "debt-spiral"?
Reply Recommend 0
IndianBirdy
Aug 29, 2022 10:07pm
Rejoice. Your bankruptcy has been postponed by 1 month.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Aug 29, 2022 10:14pm
Loan is a reason to congratulate the nation? The loan is like a bucket of water to put out the fire.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 29, 2022 10:14pm
After very high inflation, losing billions , currency devalue, now country gets peanuts from IMF. Does this make any sense?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghulam
Aug 29, 2022 10:16pm
Send it directly to zardari and sharif swiss accounts
Reply Recommend 0
GettingThere
Aug 29, 2022 10:22pm
The debt cycle continues...
Reply Recommend 0
Ghulam
Aug 29, 2022 10:25pm
At how much commission? Will Zardari and shabaz pay this amount with interest?
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 29, 2022 10:39pm
Good news, some relief on the way
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 29, 2022 10:41pm
Heart-wrenching news for PTI n IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Aug 29, 2022 10:42pm
Thanks to PM SS from saving us from Sri Lanka like situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Kiani
Aug 29, 2022 10:54pm
Good news for economy
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Aug 29, 2022 10:59pm
@NORI, welcome to Land of Pure.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Not
Aug 29, 2022 11:01pm
Next year new election new govt, And New IMF deal
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad
Updated 29 Aug, 2022

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad

Prevailing global, and regional, trends lean towards expanding the right of franchise to overseas voters in a meaningful way.
IHK prisoner death
29 Aug, 2022

IHK prisoner death

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a Pakistani prisoner incarcerated in a facility inside India-held Kashmir as our...
Smog master plan
29 Aug, 2022

Smog master plan

SOME two decades after it first appeared on Lahore’s horizon, the authorities have finally come up with a plan to...
Cornering Miftah
28 Aug, 2022

Cornering Miftah

JUST when the IMF is about to take a final decision on the release of much-needed funds to shore up Pakistan’s...
Relief efforts
Updated 28 Aug, 2022

Relief efforts

HARROWING videos on social media of people, homes and commercial establishments being swept away by raging...
Promoting sports
28 Aug, 2022

Promoting sports

IT is a case of in with the old and out with the new — a decision widely hailed by Pakistan’s sports fraternity....