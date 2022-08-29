DAWN.COM Logo

Gill open to issuing apology over controversial remarks, counsel tells Islamabad court in sedition case

Tahir Naseer Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 06:26pm

Embattled PTI leader Shahbaz Gill is ready to clear any misunderstandings and apologise over his controversial remarks regarding the army, his counsel informed a sessions court in Islamabad on Monday.

Gill was arrested on August 9 after he made controversial remarks allegedly about the army during an ARY News bulletin and has been detained since, amid claims of him being subjected to torture and sexual abuse during custody.

Last week, an Islamabad district and sessions rejected a police request for another extension of seven days in Gill’s physical remand, following which his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, filed a post-arrest bail petition in a sessions court on his client’s behalf.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the hearing today for the bail application in which Gill’s co-counsel, Burhan Muazzam, acknowledged that Gill’s comments had caused a misunderstanding, adding that his client was ready to dispel it.

“Shahbaz Gill is ready to apologise as well but who gave [them] the right to frame a sedition charge after targeting various points,” Muazzam said, adding that Gill had never even thought of treason.

Gill’s counsel concluded his arguments, after which the prosecution also wrapped up its arguments.

The judge reserved the verdict on Gill’s bail application and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow, with the decision to be announced at 11am.

More to follow.

Love Your Country
Aug 29, 2022 06:31pm
What is next if he submits unconditional apology? Will he be let go? This would mean no justice.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 29, 2022 06:32pm
Please let him go. He is innocent. Fake charges being made everyday to satisfy the whims of importeds and their handlers.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 29, 2022 07:04pm
How convenient!! If this is not sedition then what is it??!.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Aug 29, 2022 07:05pm
Shameful how a true son of nation was treated by the neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Liaqat Husain
Aug 29, 2022 07:08pm
A nation who locks people thoughts eventually dies. A food for thought in power?
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Aug 29, 2022 07:21pm
Example of harassment and subjugation in this modern era. Real Freedom through fair elections is the only solution.
Reply Recommend 0
tuk
Aug 29, 2022 08:00pm
@Liaqat Husain, Tell that to IK!! What great thoughts he had when calling for mutiny!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 29, 2022 08:01pm
Extremely sad that an expat who left everything to serve Pak was treated this way.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Aug 29, 2022 08:10pm
After 'Fanty' comes out aplogy. Gill should move back to USA.
Reply Recommend 0

