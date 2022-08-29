Gill open to issuing apology over controversial remarks, counsel tells Islamabad court in sedition case

Embattled PTI leader Shahbaz Gill is ready to clear any misunderstandings and apologise over his controversial remarks regarding the army, his counsel informed a sessions court in Islamabad on Monday.

Gill was arrested on August 9 after he made controversial remarks allegedly about the army during an ARY News bulletin and has been detained since, amid claims of him being subjected to torture and sexual abuse during custody.

Last week, an Islamabad district and sessions rejected a police request for another extension of seven days in Gill’s physical remand, following which his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, filed a post-arrest bail petition in a sessions court on his client’s behalf.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal presided over the hearing today for the bail application in which Gill’s co-counsel, Burhan Muazzam, acknowledged that Gill’s comments had caused a misunderstanding, adding that his client was ready to dispel it.

“Shahbaz Gill is ready to apologise as well but who gave [them] the right to frame a sedition charge after targeting various points,” Muazzam said, adding that Gill had never even thought of treason.

Gill’s counsel concluded his arguments, after which the prosecution also wrapped up its arguments.

The judge reserved the verdict on Gill’s bail application and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow, with the decision to be announced at 11am.

More to follow.