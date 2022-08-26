DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 26, 2022

Shahbaz Gill’s brother lodges complaint against Judge Zeba Chaudhry

Malik Asad Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 10:26am

ISLAMABAD: A brother of Shahbaz Gill on Thursday filed a complaint against Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry for remanding him in police custody.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had earlier warned the ADSJ of consequences.

Yaseen Gill filed the complaint with the chief justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the member of the court’s inspection team (MIT).

Kohsar police arrested Mr Gill on August 9 and the judicial magistrate remanded his custody to police till August 12. The police requested the magistrate to extend the remand order, however, he was sent to judicial lockup.

Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon filed a revision petition before Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Mohammad Adnan which was dismissed.

When the matter was taken to the IHC, acting Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq remanded the matter back to the sessions court with the direction to decide the revision petition in accordance with the law.

ADSJ Chaudhry in a subsequent hearing granted two days’ remand of Mr Gill to the police.

However, after she passed the remand order, her order was criticised in social media and ultimately the PTI chairman at two public speeches censured the judge as well as the police authorities.

Interestingly, the IHC acting chief justice disposing of the petition related to Mr Gill’s remand had also upheld the order of ADSJ Chaudhry.

Owing to ‘threatening’ speeches, Mr Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) while IHC’s larger bench issued a show-cause notice over alleged contempt of the judge.

On Thursday, Mr Gill’s brother in the complaint leveled serious allegations against the lady judge.

It stated that she passed the order “on August 17, 2022 in grave violation and derogation of judicial norms, express provisions of law.”

It added: “the said act of conducting the proceedings by the learned ASJ Zeba Chaudhry is amounting to gross misconduct, illegality and mala fide intention committed by her since based on her grave incompetence, glaring negligence and noticeable partiality, violating the code of conduct of a judge, therefore, not covered under the umbrella of good faith or indemnity provided for the protection of a judicial officer.”

According to the complaint, ADSJ Chaudhry assumed jurisdiction of a judicial magistrate by grating Mr Gill’s remand since she could only refer the matter back to the judicial magistrate.

The complainant said the judge could have refused to hear the case in accordance with judicial norms and procedure, adding she was “acting with the investigation agency to destroy the evidence of their crime of inflicting third degree physical torture upon the accused [Gill] for the purpose of screening out the offenders from the charge of cognizable offences of hurt.”

It requested for taking “disciplinary action/proceedings against ADSJ Chaudhry for commission of misconduct.”

Gill files post-arrest bail

Shahbaz Gill filed a post-arrest bail in the case registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny among armed forces.

Judicial magistrate Malik Aman on August 24 rejected the application of Islamabad police seeking further custody of Mr Gill on physical remand and sent him to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

The court also issued notice to the police and sought the record.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Structural problems
Updated 26 Aug, 2022

Structural problems

Pakistan is struggling to tackle a troubling current account deficit and one of the world’s fastest-growing inflation levels.
Indian missile incident
26 Aug, 2022

Indian missile incident

THE intrusion of an Indian nuclear-capable BrahMos missile into Pakistani territory in March was a grave incident...
Mystery grenades
26 Aug, 2022

Mystery grenades

TWO policemen dead, two others injured, all because someone acted irresponsibly and tinkered with a rusty grenade. A...
Mexican stand-off
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Mexican stand-off

The foreign media’s coverage of the fracas in Islamabad can hardly be described as flattering.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Misplaced priorities

The reaction of the political class to the calamity has been disappointing.
High electricity prices
25 Aug, 2022

High electricity prices

ALREADY frustrated with the rapidly rising cost of living that is the result of runaway inflation, residential...