Qatar’s RCS, several Muslim states pledge support for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: In response to the flood disaster in Pakistan, the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) on Saturday activated its disaster information management centre and announced immediate allocation of $100,000 to provide relief for the affected people.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received phone calls from the presidents of Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Iran who offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to tackle the natural calamity.

To keep updated the humanitarian situation and gather real-time information, in coordination with Pakistan Red Crescent Society, the QRCS has activated its disaster information management center. It has allocated $100,000 from its disaster response fund to provide relief for the victims of floods, mitigate the impact of the disaster on them, and meet their basic needs.

The emergency humanitarian intervention plan of QRCS involves providing emergency shelter tents, family hygiene kits and 1,000 blankets for 200 flood-affected families in Sindh.

