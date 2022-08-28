DAWN.COM Logo

Qatar’s RCS, several Muslim states pledge support for flood victims

Amin Ahmed Published August 28, 2022 Updated August 28, 2022 07:48am
Children use a raft to make their way in a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains on the outskirts of Sukkur on Saturday. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: In response to the flood disaster in Pakistan, the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) on Saturday activated its disaster information management centre and announced immediate allocation of $100,000 to provide relief for the affected people.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received phone calls from the presidents of Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Iran who offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to tackle the natural calamity.

To keep updated the humanitarian situation and gather real-time information, in coordination with Pakistan Red Crescent Society, the QRCS has activated its disaster information management center. It has allocated $100,000 from its disaster response fund to provide relief for the victims of floods, mitigate the impact of the disaster on them, and meet their basic needs.

The emergency humanitarian intervention plan of QRCS involves providing emergency shelter tents, family hygiene kits and 1,000 blankets for 200 flood-affected families in Sindh.

Flood Emergency
Comments (7)
MOAZ
Aug 28, 2022 08:00am
100000 dollars in today's inflation in Pakistan will not buy much. Just supplies enough for 200 families? when there are millions affected. Do not send cash to this dishonest government who raised the cost of living exorbitantly, send supplies directly to those who are honestly helping the people
Tamza
Aug 28, 2022 08:01am
"$100,000" -- this SHOWS how much respect Qatar have for the 'imported government of crooks'
Hope786
Aug 28, 2022 08:35am
We appreciate your gesture Qatar, but 100000 dollars" You guys sail yachts worth tens of millions. So thanks but no thanks, keep it.
Denali
Aug 28, 2022 08:43am
All these countries will give monies to other relief agencies and not to the corrupt regime - because they already know where that will end up
SayNoToPlastics
Aug 28, 2022 08:43am
All are kindly requested not to hand over donations to looters. It a waste of precious resources .
Albert
Aug 28, 2022 08:49am
OIC will help you.
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 28, 2022 09:05am
Only $100,000? From Qatar, one of the richest countries? And zero from China, Saudi, etc so far? So much for OIC.
