DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2022

Govt asks KP, GB to withdraw security from Banigala

Munawer Azeem Published August 27, 2022 Updated August 27, 2022 08:33am

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has asked the Khyber Pakhtun­khwa and Gilgit-Baltistan governments to withdraw security being provided to PTI chairman Imran Khan at his Banigala residence “without any requisition or rules of engagement with no proper command structure”, Dawn has learnt.

The ministry has made the request through a letter written to the KP and GB chief secretaries and inspectors general of police (IGPs).

The letter — issued with the approval of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and signed by a section officer of the ministry — said that under the cabinet’s decision, Islamabad’s threat assessment committee considered Mr Khan’s case at its 18th meeting held on Aug 22 and was informed that police personnel from KP and GB were also deployed at Banigala.

The civil administration called civil armed forces under “a specific process which is in vogue and in the knowledge of all stakeholders”, the letter said, stressing that the armed personnel were deployed at the PTI chief’s residence “without any requisition or rules of engagement with no proper command structure, which could lead to any untoward incident”.

KP police contingent accompanying MPA made to leave Islamabad after capital police warned of legal action

“Therefore, the committee unanimously recommended that the respective command of above-mentioned departments be approached to withdraw the forces from the jurisdiction of the ICT [Islamabad Capital Territory],” it said.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police intercepted a contingent of the KP police accompanying a provincial lawmaker while heading towards Banigala, a police officer told Dawn.

He said several senior police officials reached the site when the issue was brought to their knowledge. An inquiry revealed that the contingent was being brought to beef up the PTI chairman’s security, he added.

He said the police contingent left Islamabad for Peshawar when the senior police officials warned them of legal action.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (12)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MONIER
Aug 27, 2022 08:42am
Rana Sanaullh the imported crook now feeling the pinch
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Aug 27, 2022 08:54am
Irresponsible / confrontational act of the imported government . Could evoke similar reaction from KPK on the provincial Constabulary in the Capital.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 27, 2022 08:57am
Sana Ullah and Shobaz fail to understand the situation, they are done. Never mind few more days .
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 27, 2022 09:02am
IK is as much of a crook as others. He is stealing the resources of other provinces.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 27, 2022 09:15am
Signed by section officer? So, throwing the lowest hanging fruit under the bus. Typical.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Aug 27, 2022 09:22am
What ashame that pti govt in kpk do not know rules of deployment of provincial force to any other province or in capital city.
Reply Recommend 0
TRUEMAN
Aug 27, 2022 09:27am
Ik is responsible for fighting if it happens, between two institutions
Reply Recommend 0
IFTIKHAR
Aug 27, 2022 09:49am
looks like gangsters roaming and ruling
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 27, 2022 09:53am
Elections should be help asap! This criminal govt should be kicked out of Pakistan all together!
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 27, 2022 10:13am
Rana Sanaullah and his cronies planning an illegal raid and arrest of Imran Khan. Little do they know that the whole country is with Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 27, 2022 10:52am
Does Rana Sanaullah want to create a situation like the Model Town at Banigala?
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Aug 27, 2022 11:00am
Who are to tell KP & GB governments to withdraw security?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Looming shortages
Updated 27 Aug, 2022

Looming shortages

It is imperative for the nation to come together to contribute towards relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Symbols of hate
27 Aug, 2022

Symbols of hate

THE presence of a bulldozer at an Indian independence day parade in the US town of Edison, New Jersey, strongly...
Child brides
27 Aug, 2022

Child brides

IT is unfortunate that the country continues to lose nearly 2m young women, who could have gone on to become...
Structural problems
Updated 26 Aug, 2022

Structural problems

Pakistan is struggling to tackle a troubling current account deficit and one of the world’s fastest-growing inflation levels.
Indian missile incident
26 Aug, 2022

Indian missile incident

THE intrusion of an Indian nuclear-capable BrahMos missile into Pakistani territory in March was a grave incident...
Mystery grenades
26 Aug, 2022

Mystery grenades

TWO policemen dead, two others injured, all because someone acted irresponsibly and tinkered with a rusty grenade. A...