PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi demands relief for power consumers of 500 units

RAWALPINDI: Terming the government’s announcement to give relief to consumers of electricity bills using 200 units “a joke”, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Hanif Abbasi on Friday demanded relief for all people using 500 electricity units.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Abbasi said all electricity consumers should be exempted from fuel adjustment charges.

“If all types of taxes including fuel adjustment charges up to 500 units are not removed, traders across the city will come out on the streets,” he said.

President of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sharjil Mir, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Arshad Awan and several local PML-N leaders were also present.

He said that the country’s economy cannot be run through such measures. “For the improvement of the country’s economy, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail should follow the policy of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and give relief to poverty stricken people.

“The formation of a committee to look into the matter is not a solution and the prime minister should immediately abolish all taxes in electricity bills.

“Due to continuous efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, foreign investment of $10 billion will come to Pakistan and it is the responsibility of the finance department to give relief to people,” he said.

“There is no doubt that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working day and night to stabilise the country’s economy and end people’s problems, while struggling with the natural calamity of floods,” he said, adding due to continuous efforts of the prime minister, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and China have agreed to invest $10 billion in Pakistan and this investment is coming before Sept 10.

He said the monthly bill of the industry was around Rs300,000, but now it is Rs700,000 and those who paid Rs15 million before are now paying Rs40 million. He said for residential consumers, who paid Rs3,500 and Rs5,000, in previous months are now forced to pay Rs14,000 to Rs16,000 for using 200 units.

He said the electricity bill had 11 different types of taxes including income tax, TR charges, fuel adjustment charges and general sales tax.

He said the business class was ready to contribute to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the flood victims, but the government should keep in mind that the business community is the backbone of the country’s economy and the government should not try to break it.

He said that all stakeholders should be included in every policy and decision related to the economy.

In response to a question, Mr Abbasi said that in a democratic society, dissent and protest is the right of a party worker, but this does not that he will part ways with Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

In response to another question, he said that the expected inflow of $10 billion by Sept 10 is only in terms of investment and it was not a loan.

He said the performance of the Ministry of Finance had been contrary to the expectations.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022