Two minor girls drown in Rajanpur floodwater

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two minor girls drowned in the flood at Chak Dilbar of Rajanpur’s Rojhan Mazari city on Friday.

Sources said two daughters of Karim Bakhsh Saheeja, a resident of Chak Dilbar, were swept away by floodwater.

People at other places also continued to face a great deal of trouble due to unabated rain. Many people complained that they failed to encash the cheques of financial aid given by the chief minister.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Baryar said the problem arose because most people had no bank accounts and the cheques could be encashed only by those having accounts. He said the money would be given to the affected people after due process and assistant commissioners had been asked to help them in opening accounts.

Most people fail to get relief amid mounting challenges

Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed visited Dera Ghazi Khan where he presided over a meeting to review the flood damage and relief activities at the commissioner’s office. He said the Punjab government had declared Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur calamity-hit districts.

He said the government had waived water and other taxes and financial assistance would be provided to the families after the damage assessment.

Commissioner Muhammad Usman Anwar, while briefing the provincial minister, said 665,771 acres of crops had been destroyed in floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts. During the first spell, 11,334 food hampers, 9,896 tents and 6,918 food hampers had been distributed in both the districts. Vaccination of 18,126 large animals, 34,731 small animals and 118,208 poultry birds was done in the first and second spells, he said.

“In both districts, 104 fixed and 61 mobile teams of the health department sprayed 2,131 places with insecticide. Besides, 17,052 ORS packets were distributed. Twelve cases of dog bites and two cases of snake bites were reported,” he added.

MUZAFFARGARH: A high to very high-level flood is expected in the river Indus in the next 24 hours. Muzaffargarh is likely to be affected according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warning issued on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said his team, along with irrigation officials, checked the dykes which had been weakened.

People complained about a lack of food and tents. Evacuation continued the whole day through. District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian said his teams on boats had been deputed along the Indus.

Additional IG South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq said hundreds of policemen were on duty to rescue the people in Dera Ghazi Khan division.

The district administration claimed that 800,000 cusecs of water would pass through the Head Taunsa Barrage. The EXEN irrigation said the barrage had the capacity of one million cusecs of water.

BAHAWALPUR: A worker of the Lodhran health department administered polio drops to the children at Chamb Kuliar village by wading through water of the river Sutlej.

The river is flowing at its peak capacity due to rains in the last two months.

Reports said Aqeel was entrusted the task to administer polio drops to the children of Chamb Kuliar village across the river and he, instead of adopting the long route through road bridge, reached the children after wading through rainwater.

Deputy Commissioner Rai Yasir lauded the sense of duty displayed by the health worker.

Bahawalpur correspondent also contributed to the report

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022