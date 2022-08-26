DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 26, 2022

Weekly inflation continues to shatter records, rises to 44.6pc

Tahir Sherani Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 04:41pm

Inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) continued to climb in the week that ended on August 25, jumping to a record 44.58 per cent year-on-year.

Data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday showed that the index rose due to higher prices of essential food items — tomatoes, onions, pulses and cooking oil — and fuel.

Prior to this, the highest year-on-year weekly inflation figure was 42.3pc, which was recorded for the week ending on Aug 18.

The latest data showed that the SPI increased 1.83pc week-on-week. It had risen 3.35pc last week.

The SPI monitors prices of 51 essential items based on a survey of 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, the prices of 23 items increased; seven items saw a decrease in prices while for 21 items they remained unchanged.

Highest year-on-year increase

  • Tomatoes: 178.1pc
  • Onions: 155.14pc
  • High speed diesel: 108.77pc
  • Petrol: 94.53pc
  • Pulse Masoor: 90.74pc
  • Cooking oil (5 litres): 70.61pc

Highest week-on-week increase

  • Tomatoes: 43.09pc
  • Onions: 41.13pc
  • Potatoes: 6.32pc
  • Eggs: 3.43pc
  • Cigarettes: 2.26pc
  • Garlic: 2.23pc

Highest week-on-week decrease

  • Pulse Masoor: -1.18pc
  • Ghee (1kg): -1pc
  • Ghee (2.5kg): -0.82pc
  • Bananas: -0.61pc
  • Cooking oil (5 litres): -0.51pc
  • Sugar: -0.28pc

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Structural problems
Updated 26 Aug, 2022

Structural problems

Pakistan is struggling to tackle a troubling current account deficit and one of the world’s fastest-growing inflation levels.
Indian missile incident
26 Aug, 2022

Indian missile incident

THE intrusion of an Indian nuclear-capable BrahMos missile into Pakistani territory in March was a grave incident...
Mystery grenades
26 Aug, 2022

Mystery grenades

TWO policemen dead, two others injured, all because someone acted irresponsibly and tinkered with a rusty grenade. A...
Mexican stand-off
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Mexican stand-off

The foreign media’s coverage of the fracas in Islamabad can hardly be described as flattering.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Misplaced priorities

The reaction of the political class to the calamity has been disappointing.
High electricity prices
25 Aug, 2022

High electricity prices

ALREADY frustrated with the rapidly rising cost of living that is the result of runaway inflation, residential...