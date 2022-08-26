Weekly inflation continues to shatter records, rises to 44.6pc

Inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) continued to climb in the week that ended on August 25, jumping to a record 44.58 per cent year-on-year.
Data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday showed that the index rose due to higher prices of essential food items — tomatoes, onions, pulses and cooking oil — and fuel.
Prior to this, the highest year-on-year weekly inflation figure was 42.3pc, which was recorded for the week ending on Aug 18.
The latest data showed that the SPI increased 1.83pc week-on-week. It had risen 3.35pc last week.
The SPI monitors prices of 51 essential items based on a survey of 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.
During the week under review, the prices of 23 items increased; seven items saw a decrease in prices while for 21 items they remained unchanged.
Highest year-on-year increase
- Tomatoes: 178.1pc
- Onions: 155.14pc
- High speed diesel: 108.77pc
- Petrol: 94.53pc
- Pulse Masoor: 90.74pc
- Cooking oil (5 litres): 70.61pc
Highest week-on-week increase
- Tomatoes: 43.09pc
- Onions: 41.13pc
- Potatoes: 6.32pc
- Eggs: 3.43pc
- Cigarettes: 2.26pc
- Garlic: 2.23pc
Highest week-on-week decrease
- Pulse Masoor: -1.18pc
- Ghee (1kg): -1pc
- Ghee (2.5kg): -0.82pc
- Bananas: -0.61pc
- Cooking oil (5 litres): -0.51pc
- Sugar: -0.28pc