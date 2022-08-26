Bank manager shot dead in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area ‘over old enmity’

KARACHI: Manager of a private bank branch was shot dead by unknown assailants when he came out of his office in North Nazimabad’s Block I on Thursday afternoon, according to police and rescue services.

They said that the manager, Maqbali Khan, was gunned down at Khadija Market.

West-zone DIG Nasir Aftab said that the victim was manager of the branch of Faisal Bank.

Another officer, Central SSP Maroof Usman said that the victim was apparently getting cigarette or smoking at the gate of the branch while an armed security guard of the branch was also standing nearby. The assailant first “terrified” the guard by pointing a pistol at him. The guard rushed into the branch to save himself after which the assailant turned to Muqbali Khan, who also tried to ran to safety. However, the assailant fired several shots on the victim from behind.

Khan suffered four bullet wounds and was transported to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

SSP Usman said the lone suspect was carrying a pistol in a shopping bag when he came close to the branch. He fled the spot after committing the crime, the police officer added.

“The murder appears to be the outcome of some personal enmity,” the SSP said.

DIG Aftab ruled out possibility of intended robbery as the suspect’s motive.

He said the victim originally hailed from Mohmand Agency; his son visited the hospital after the incident. The police investigators had obtained the CCTV footage of the episode from the crime scene which was shown to him. “The victim’s son recognised the assailant and informed the police that his family had some old enmity with the attacker and his associates at their native place.

Further investigation was under way, the police said.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2022