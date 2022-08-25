DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2022

Saudi king directs govt to invest $1bn in Pakistan: report

Dawn.com Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 10:01pm
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. ⁠— Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Twitter
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. ⁠— Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Twitter

King Salman bin Abdulaziz has directed the Saudi government to invest $1 billion in Pakistan as a confirmation of the kingdom's "support of the Pakistani economy and the Pakistani people", a report from the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Thursday.

It stated that the development came during a phone call between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wherein the latter was informed about the directive.

FM Bilawal tweeted earlier today about the interaction and welcomed the investment commitment. He also said he had briefed his Saudi counterpart on the flood situation in Pakistan.

The SPA report said that the two leaders also discussed "strong Saudi-Pakistani relations and ways to boost them, as well as the regional and international issues of common interest".

Earlier this week, State Bank of Pakistan Acting Governor Murtaza Syed had announced $4bn in financing for Pakistan from friendly countries.

“Pakistan will get $2bn from Qatar, $1bn from Saudi Arabia under the umbrella of deferred oil facility and $1bn investments from the UAE in various sectors,” he had said.

Pakistan’s gross financing needs would be around $30bn for FY23 including the amount required for CAD and debt repayments.

He had added that the available financing against this is estimated at $37bn for FY23. The amount increased after Pakistan secured $4bn of financing from friendly countries.

Pak Saudi Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (16)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hanif
Aug 25, 2022 09:33pm
Its so nice of Saudi Arabia, when even Pakistani do not want to invest in Pakistan Saudi's are investing in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2022 09:38pm
Not until these goons and crooks are still in Govt!
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Aug 25, 2022 09:39pm
Big relief .
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Aug 25, 2022 09:41pm
What happened to 10 billion they promised to invest few years ago?
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Aug 25, 2022 09:42pm
Hurray !!! $ 4 billions of loans !!! Time for celebration. Enjoy, Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Aug 25, 2022 09:43pm
have heard this before few times including building an oil refinery.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahir
Aug 25, 2022 10:00pm
One day Pakistan will bankrupt these Arabs by taking endless loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Human
Aug 25, 2022 10:04pm
$1 billion vs $100 billions investment...
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Aug 25, 2022 10:09pm
Target still seems to be far away.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 25, 2022 10:13pm
This is a loan deferred payment. This is not free money
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Aug 25, 2022 10:33pm
1B from Ksa ,3 B from UAE, IMF Loan at our door steps Doses of insomnia for IK. Infact this person doesn't want any progress till he gets power back.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Aug 25, 2022 10:34pm
@Zahir, You're assuming the Arabs will keep on giving, while their own people starve to death??
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 25, 2022 10:36pm
is that all????? you need to be talking about billions not a billion for the one country that helped built SA
Reply Recommend 0
Arslan Yasir
Aug 25, 2022 10:45pm
The Saudi King's action is highly commendable. Pakistan has always had a reliable friend in Saudi Arabia. Pakistan benefited from it most of the time. Pakistan has recently seen a severe lack of foreign direct investment. The Saudi government's funding will undoubtedly aid Pakistan in maintaining its balance of payments and stabilizing its currency.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 25, 2022 10:46pm
@A shah , bad news for the faint hearted PTI leaders
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Aug 25, 2022 10:56pm
Hope no valuable gifts are given. They bring bad name to the nation.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mexican stand-off
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Mexican stand-off

The foreign media’s coverage of the fracas in Islamabad can hardly be described as flattering.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Misplaced priorities

The reaction of the political class to the calamity has been disappointing.
High electricity prices
25 Aug, 2022

High electricity prices

ALREADY frustrated with the rapidly rising cost of living that is the result of runaway inflation, residential...
SBP’s caution
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

SBP’s caution

There is no room for the fiscal and monetary authorities to drop their guard.
An almost-lynching
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

An almost-lynching

In the latest incident, law enforcement arrived on scene in time and did not flinch from doing their duty to protect victim.
Manifest misogyny
24 Aug, 2022

Manifest misogyny

IN a country which has twice elected a woman prime minister, and where women occupy prominent places in many areas,...