DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2022

Biden orders strikes against ‘Iran-backed militias’ in Syria

AFP Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 07:44am

WASHINGTON: Presi­dent Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered air strikes in eastern Syria targeting “facilities used by Iranian-backed militias”, a US military spokesman said.

The strikes in oil-rich Deir Ezzor province “targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps”, Central Command (Centcom) spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino claimed in a statement.

Buccino said the “precision strikes are intended to defend and protect US forces from attacks like the ones on August 15 against US personnel by Iran-backed groups”, when a number of drones targeted an outpost of US-led anti-jihadist forces without causing any casualties.

Tuesday’s air strikes hit nine bunkers in a complex used for ammunition storage and logistics, the colonel told CNN separately.

Tehran says it has deployed forces in Syria at the invitation of Damascus and only as advisers

The US military had originally intended to hit 11 of 13 bunkers in the complex but called off strikes on two after groups of people were seen near them, he said, adding an initial assessment indicated no one had been killed.

US forces “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimise the risk of casualties”, the Centcom statement said.

“The United States does not seek conflict, but will continue to take necessary measures to protect and defend our people.” Hundreds of American troops are deployed in Syria’s northeast as part of a coalition focused on fighting remnants of the militant Islamic State group.

There was no immediate confirmation of the US strikes from Syrian state media.

Earlier, Iranian state media said a Revolutionary Guard general “who was on a mission in Syria as a military adviser” had been killed on Sunday.

The reports did not say how the general was killed, only describing him as a “defender of the sanctuary”, a term used for those who work on behalf of Iran in Syria or Iraq.

Iran says it has deployed its forces in Syria at the invitation of Damascus and only as advisers.

The Islamic Revolut­ionary Guards Corps is the ideological arm of the Iranian military and is blacklisted as a “terrorist” group by the United States.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Wednesday said the strikes killed six fighters that were guarding the targeted facilities.

The monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources in Syria, said it could not immediately determine the nationalities of those killed.

It said that Iran-backed Afghan Shia fighters are among the groups operating in the region.

Arms depots and a training camp for Iran-backed militia fighters were among the targets hit, according to the monitor.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2022

Syria Conflict
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AMJAD KHAN
Aug 25, 2022 08:02am
US continues its terrorism in the Middle East.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Aug 25, 2022 08:07am
So what's the difference between Russia bombing Ukraine and the US bombing Syria?
Reply Recommend 0
Syeda
Aug 25, 2022 08:52am
When you realize, there is only one terrorist regime in this world and that is USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 25, 2022 08:55am
Only if he had called the great noble kindhearted leader, the great khan would have given him best advice
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 25, 2022 09:11am
war to stay in office?
Reply Recommend 0
MAK
Aug 25, 2022 09:17am
What would you expect from democrats. They already took a long time to indulge in their favorite activity, that is, to bomb someone
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 25, 2022 09:28am
For america there is no such thing as national territorial sovereignty of other nations.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 25, 2022 09:48am
US will never stop terrorizing
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mexican stand-off
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Mexican stand-off

The foreign media’s coverage of the fracas in Islamabad can hardly be described as flattering.
Misplaced priorities
25 Aug, 2022

Misplaced priorities

AS a natural calamity engulfs Pakistan, many members of the political class remain preoccupied with their power...
High electricity prices
25 Aug, 2022

High electricity prices

ALREADY frustrated with the rapidly rising cost of living that is the result of runaway inflation, residential...
SBP’s caution
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

SBP’s caution

There is no room for the fiscal and monetary authorities to drop their guard.
An almost-lynching
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

An almost-lynching

In the latest incident, law enforcement arrived on scene in time and did not flinch from doing their duty to protect victim.
Manifest misogyny
24 Aug, 2022

Manifest misogyny

IN a country which has twice elected a woman prime minister, and where women occupy prominent places in many areas,...