DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 24, 2022

FAC exemption applicable on under 200 units of electricity consumption: Khurram Dastgir

Dawn.com Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 06:02pm
<p>Power Minister Khurram Dastgir addresses a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir addresses a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said that the recently announced exemption for fuel adjustment charges (FAC) in August’s billing will only apply to consumers who use under 200 units of electricity.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the power minister said that agricultural electricity users would also be exempted from the charges.

“FAC has been eliminated for 17 million users, including farmers and low-income Pakistanis,” Dastgir said, adding that the relief turned out to be Rs22 billion, according to a month’s calculation.

The minister said that the relief package was designed keeping in mind the agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

He said the FAC situation was a “legacy” of the failures of the Imran Khan-led government that still continued and blamed it for not charging FAC on time, thus leading to the current situation.

Dastgir said consumers would note that the FAC for September’s bill would be considerably lower.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the FAC exemption a day ago in a video message from Qatar. Shehbaz had said the FAC was imposed because of high fuel prices in the international market in June, thus the impact was reflected in the July and August bills.

Meanwhile, Dastgir had told a private TV channel that the FAC would be adjusted for 17m consumers in their next month’s power bill.

Other relief measures

Speaking on other relief measures, Dastgir reiterated that the fixed tax on traders would be removed and the old system would be reverted to, with some modifications from October.

The minister also outlined policy measures for the power sector and said the country would no longer install new power plants that relied on imported fuel, instead, local sources such as wind, solar, nuclear, hydel and coal would be used.

He said the prime minister would soon announce an “aggressive widescale solar policy” and the government was aiming to complete Thar coal power projects before next summer.

Dastgir said the government was also working on restricting and reforming the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and also finding solutions to curb electricity theft.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mustafa
Aug 24, 2022 06:11pm
KE METER runs like USAIN BOLT, 200 units cross in like half month
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 24, 2022 06:21pm
Another criminal minister fooling the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 24, 2022 06:37pm
Go ahead ram it on, people are awake to your illegal acts of stupidity, people are already protesting and the protests will grow.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar
Aug 24, 2022 06:41pm
Government is no doubt a compulsive leir. Noe they have stepped back from the earlier announcement on FAC.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 24, 2022 06:42pm
Just a gimmick, pure and simple.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 24, 2022 06:45pm
Lies, lies and more lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Aug 24, 2022 07:37pm
They are corrupted and use to corrupt practice.... Lolly pop decision...
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SBP’s caution
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

SBP’s caution

There is no room for the fiscal and monetary authorities to drop their guard.
An almost-lynching
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

An almost-lynching

In the latest incident, law enforcement arrived on scene in time and did not flinch from doing their duty to protect victim.
Manifest misogyny
24 Aug, 2022

Manifest misogyny

IN a country which has twice elected a woman prime minister, and where women occupy prominent places in many areas,...
Banning free speech
Updated 23 Aug, 2022

Banning free speech

By using Pemra to silence dissent, the government has dented the former’s credibility.
PTI’s Karachi triumph
23 Aug, 2022

PTI’s Karachi triumph

THOUGH the PTI’s stand-off with the ruling coalition shows no signs of easing, the party’s march towards success...
Reviving hockey
23 Aug, 2022

Reviving hockey

A NEW secretariat, the same old promises of reviving hockey in Pakistan. As many of Syed Haider Hussain’s...