European Union provides Rs76m to assist flood victims

The European Union is giving Rs76 million to Pakistan to “provide crucial humanitarian assistance to families affected by severe flooding, which has wreaked havoc across many parts” of the country, according to a press release from the EU mission in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the press release, the aid will focus on addressing the “urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts” of Jhal Magsi and Lasbela in Balochistan.

“The devastating floods have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan, causing many to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods and belongings,” the press release quoted Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programmes in the country, as saying.

She said the funding would help get “vital assistance to the most vulnerable people to support them during this hard time”.

The press release added that the funds will support the International Rescue Committee in delivering much-needed assistance.

“This includes the provision of cash transfers to help flood-stricken families to meet their immediate needs, primary healthcare services, with a focus on water-borne and communicable diseases, which are common after a flood, as well as nutrition support,” the press release reads, adding that the programme will also provide psychological support to vulnerable groups such as women, adolescent girls and children.

The EU funding is being made available via the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) of the European Commission, through its Small Scale Response mechanism.

The press release said that ECHO’s Small Scale Response fund is a “global mechanism which allows for rapid funding” for up to 500,000 euros for humanitarian aid in countries affected by natural and man-made disasters.

Donors’ conference

A day ago, the government decided to hold a donors’ conference for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas of the country, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered to provide 40,000 tents and 100,000 ration packets to flood-affected people and said international institutions should be briefed about the devastation caused by floods, as well as the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He also appealed to philanthropists to generously contribute to the PM’s Flood Relief Fund and directed the institutions concerned to speed up rescue operations and the relief and rehabilitation process.

At a separate meeting, the prime minister was apprised by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo about the flood situation in the province as well as damage it caused and the ongoing relief operation.