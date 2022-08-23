Parvez Elahi meets Imran, assures full backing of Punjab govt

• ‘Gill’s torturers consider themselves above law’, PTI chief alleges

• Shibli temporarily replaces Gill as Imran’s chief of staff

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Monday called on his ally and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and assured him that the provincial government will make all possible “arrangements for the security” of the former prime minister who was booked in an anti-terrorism case a day earlier.

The meeting came after a large contingent of the Islamabad police outside Banigala, the residence of Imran Khan, prompted nationwide demonstrations by the PTI supporters who remained camped outside Banigala on Monday. However, Mr Khan was granted bail by the high court and the police were also withdrawn by the government.

According to a statement issued by the PTI media cell after the meeting, CM Elahi expressed “serious concerns” over the measures taken by the federal government against Imran Khan and vowed that the “Punjab government was with PTI in all circumstances”.

The statement added both leaders discussed the current political situation and public welfare projects in the meeting, which was also attended by CM’s son Moonis Elahi.

Separately, the former prime minister also met members of the National Assembly and Senate. During the meeting, he condemned the piecemeal acceptance of the resignations of the PTI MNAs.

According to party sources, participants of the meeting agreed that there was a “nexus of the National Assembly speaker, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the imported government”.

In a separate meeting, a delegation comprising women parliamentarians called on Mr Khan to express their support for the embattled party chief.

The PTI chief also thanked the party supporters who thronged Banigala in Islamabad and took out rallies across Pakistan after rumours regarding his imminent arrest started making rounds on Sunday night. As per the party sources, Mr Khan told his supporters that the struggle for “real freedom” had entered its decisive stage.

‘Gill’s torturers above the law’

The PTI chief also addressed a ‘Seminar on Freedom of Judiciary’ in the evening at a local hotel in the federal capital. He recalled that Pakistan ranked 130th on the rule of law index and added that it was impossible to achieve economic and political stability without the rule of law.

Speaking about the torture of his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, in custody, Mr Khan said the individuals who allegedly tortured his aide “considered themselves above the law”. Mr Gill was “kidnapped and subjected to torture”, the PTI chief claimed and added that the details about the arrest of the PTI leader were “revealed two or three days” after his detention.

In a comment on “seditious remarks” made by Shahbaz Gill during a TV show, Imran Khan claimed that the PTI leader did not say anything “extraordinary as the Supreme Court had also made similar remarks in the Asghar Khan case”.

The seminar was also addressed by Supreme Court lawyers Riasat Ali Gondal, Salman Akram Raja, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Barrister Ali Zafar.

Shibli new chief of staff

Meanwhile, Senator Shibli Faraz was appointed as Imran Khan’s chief of staff until Shahbaz Gill, who was handed over to the Islamabad police for a physical remand, would be able to resume his duties.

“His [Shibli Faraz] appointment will be effective immediately until Dr Shahbaz Gill is able to resume his duties as Chief of Staff of Chairman,” the notification read.

On the other hand, a video featuring Shahbaz Gill started making rounds on social media wherein the medical staff was seen trying to feed Mr Gill. “I have had breakfast so don’t push me to eat more as I could eat only so much. You are insisting because you have received orders from above,” Mr Gill said as he went on to eat to register his “protest” against “force feeding”.

“I have free will and it is my choice whether or not to eat,” the PTI leader said in the video. Mr Gill also said no to the orange juice which was offered to him and added that he was “diabetic” and that should not have more juice.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2022