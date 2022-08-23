DAWN.COM Logo

Protesting farmers return to Indian capital

Reuters Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 07:31am
A PROTESTER pulls a police barricade as farmers arrive to attend a Maha Panchayat as part of a farmers’ protest in New Delhi on Monday.—Reuters
A PROTESTER pulls a police barricade as farmers arrive to attend a Maha Panchayat as part of a farmers' protest in New Delhi on Monday.—Reuters

NEW DELHI: Protesters broke barricades and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Monday, after thousands of farmers gathered to protest against what they said were unfulfilled promises by the government.

More than eight months after farmers called off a year-long protest and the government conceded to several of their demands, more than 5,000 farmers gathered in the centre of the capital to protest against Modi and his government.

Farmers are demanding that the government guarantee a minimum support price for all produce and clear all farmer debts, among other things, according to a statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the farmer organisation that organised the protest on Monday.

A spokesperson for the federal agriculture ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Protesters wielded banners and flags and broke through barriers as they marched towards the venue, shouting slogans against Modi.

Last November, Modi said he would roll back three farm laws that had aimed to deregulate produce markets but which farmers said would allow corporations to exploit them.

The federal government also agreed to set up a panel of growers and government officials to find ways of ensuring minimum support prices (MSP), as the guaranteed rates are called, for all farm produce.

Last month, the federal government set up the panel and invited representatives of farmer organisations to join in.

Security around the borders of the national capital was tightened and police presence was heightened in and around the protest area.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2022

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Daanish
Aug 23, 2022 07:40am
that's why Indian sub continent always ruled by foreign powers from east and west. our people keep fighting and wasted
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 23, 2022 07:44am
Modi is to India what PDM is for Pakistan- recipe for disaster. No wonder supporters are the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Chulbulli
Aug 23, 2022 07:59am
Sikhs are driven by political agenda. Just before election they start.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 23, 2022 08:04am
Modi is a brown Hitler, a hatemonger like no one else in the present day!
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 23, 2022 08:06am
@Daanish, can people stop living in the past and do something now?
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Aug 23, 2022 08:09am
Time to deal with them with an iron hand.
Reply Recommend 0
subrata chowdhury
Aug 23, 2022 08:18am
Use force against protesting farmers
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 23, 2022 08:33am
@Chulbulli, Really, did you ask them.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Aug 23, 2022 08:44am
Pakistan stands with Indian farmers' demands.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 23, 2022 09:00am
Free Khalistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Bryan Joseph
Aug 23, 2022 09:07am
@Majid, What does that mean standing with them? Standing without influencing or financially supporting has no meaning. Empty talks.
Reply Recommend 0

