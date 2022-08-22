DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 22, 2022

PM Shehbaz seeks urgent report on inflated electricity bills

APP | Dawn.com Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 08:16pm
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took strict notice of public complaints on inflated electricity bills and directed authorities to submit an urgent report and recommendations over the matter.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the premier instructed officials concerned to submit a detailed report with recommendations regarding public complaints on electricity bills on priority basis.

“Khadim-e-Pakistan is answerable to his people for resolution of their grievances. I am committed to speaking truth to my people,” he said.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Special Assistant to PM Ahad Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

The development comes after scores of people in several parts of the country took to the streets in protest against inflated power bills of both domestic and industrial connections.

Last week, farmers of several villages in Punjab blocked the motorways for traffic for hours, chanting slogans against the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco).

The protesters were carrying electricity bills, demanding that the government issue bills according to the units consumed.

Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) allowed distribution companies to charge an additional Rs155 billion to compensate for the higher fuel generation cost in June.

Nepra allowed unpreceden­ted fuel cost adjustments (FCA) of Rs11.37 to Karachi power utility K-Electric and Rs9.89 per unit to electricity distribution companies previously owned by Wapda, or Discos.

The higher electricity rates would be charged to all consumers in the billing month of August, except those whose monthly power consumption is fewer than 50 units.

Earlier, the government had also announced an increase of Rs7.91 per unit in average base tariff across the country in three phases starting with effect from July. It had approved Rs1.55 per unit increase in base tariff across the country under a quarterly adjustment.

A Dawn editorial on July 25 had warned that the new electricity prices would unleash a new round of hyper-inflation in the country.

“The crippling increase of Rs7.91 per unit in power prices, which boosts the national average electricity tariff to Rs24.82 per unit from the existing Rs16.91, from July, is just one of several unpopular decisions — that include the reversal of fiscally unsustainable fuel subsidies and the imposition of massive taxes in the budget — the government has taken in order to obtain dollars from the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral and bilateral creditors,” it had said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Farhan khan
Aug 22, 2022 08:10pm
Please do something for load Shedding
Reply Recommend 0
Observer from space
Aug 22, 2022 08:12pm
Increase prices yourself and then seek "investigations". Public knows this gov is a sham
Reply Recommend 0
NYS
Aug 22, 2022 08:20pm
The good for domestic consumers gov can subsidize terrif for the upcoming trimester
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 22, 2022 08:23pm
Topi drama again
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 22, 2022 08:25pm
Showbaz doing what he does best!
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Aug 22, 2022 08:27pm
The govrernment is in a self-generated fix, because it pretends haugtily that all of its needed actions are rational for the suffering public.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 22, 2022 08:29pm
Please Do Something for removal of load shedding Shahbaz. Imran khan was destroyed our Pakistan please built Pakistan again
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 22, 2022 08:34pm
People are sick and tired paying inflated electricity bills sent by K-Electric. K-Electric have become blood sucker due to inflation middle class families dont exists any more in society. Every month K-Electric increases its tariff and send monthly bills by adjusting fuel adjustment charges. Would PM take notice of K-Electric bills sent to consumers and provide relief. Moreover, K-Electric's board members accounts needs to be checked if they are putting money into personal bank accounts?
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Aug 22, 2022 08:58pm
Stop this drama pay the price for crimes.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Aug 22, 2022 08:58pm
playing with the hearts and minds of Pakistanis. Soon they will face public wrath like never before.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate catastrophe
Updated 22 Aug, 2022

Climate catastrophe

The changing climate requires a bottom-up approach to adaptation if we want to survive.
Agricultural reform
22 Aug, 2022

Agricultural reform

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the ministries concerned to prepare a ‘comprehensive reform programme’...
Suicides in Chitral
22 Aug, 2022

Suicides in Chitral

IT is unfortunate that the incidence and causes of suicide remain under-researched in Pakistan. That is why a study...
Veiled threat
Updated 21 Aug, 2022

Veiled threat

Some analysts believe the TTP may have been taken aback by the collective call to resistance.
Mockery of justice
21 Aug, 2022

Mockery of justice

IT is difficult to find words to describe the horrors that Bilkis Bano has faced. A survivor of the 2002 anti-Muslim...
MQM’s plaint
21 Aug, 2022

MQM’s plaint

AFTER a month-long delay, the second phase of Sindh’s local government elections is due to be held on Aug 28. ...