Today's Paper | August 22, 2022

PM Shehbaz to embark on two-day official visit of Qatar from Tuesday

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 05:11pm
<p>In this file photo, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the National Assembly on July 27. — PID/File</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Qatar on Tuesday for a two-day official visit on the invitation of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“This will be the prime minister’s first visit to the State of Qatar since assuming office in April 2022,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Shehbaz will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership.

“The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.”

Views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest would also be exchanged, the statement added.

The premier will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs during his visit.

He will also visit “Stadium 974” in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Qatari government to host the FIFA World Cup.

“Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, rooted deep in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation.”

The statement said the relationship between the two countries was marked by growing collaboration in all fields of bilateral interest as well as close coordination on regional and international issues.

Qatar is home to more than 200,000 Pakistanis, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries, it added.

The PM’s Office said the premier’s visit to Qatar will impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen their growing economic partnership.

