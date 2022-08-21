DAWN.COM Logo

Islamabad police hits back at Imran, vows action against ‘false allegations’

Dawn.com Published August 21, 2022 Updated August 21, 2022 12:28pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — File photo

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) on Sunday responded to warnings issued by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the capital police a day ago, saying “anyone threatening the police or making false accusations will be dealt with according to the law”.

The statement from the police come a day after Imran claimed in a rally that the Islamabad police was taking orders for action against his party leaders from “someone”.

“When I asked the police to tell me what did you do to Shahbaz Gill, they said ‘we did nothing, we got a boot from behind to follow orders’,” he told the rally participants on Saturday while announcing plans to move the Supreme Court against the alleged torture of Gill.

Imran also warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

The former premier had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she should “prepare herself as action would be taken against her”.

Reacting to the PTI chief’s statement, the capital police said in a tweet that it will continue to perform its duties “diligently”.

It said the police had taken an oath “to serve the nation at all times”.

“All officers are rendering their services with complete responsibility and continue to discharge them. The police is an organised institution and we are bound to perform our duties come what may,” the ICT said.

It added that the police could not indulge in any mismanagement.

The capital police reiterated that it will take lawful action against “all false allegations”.

PTI chief slammed for ‘threatening a judge’

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Imran would have to face the law for “threatening and hurling abuse” at the magistrate and police officers.

In a tweet, the minister said the PTI chief will not be allowed “to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion”.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI chairman had become a threat for Pakistan and its security.

“By challenging national institutions and the state writ, he is inciting the people to violence, lawlessness, rebellion and riot. Imran Khan wants a civil war in the country,” she tweeted.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khwaja Saad Rafique also lashed out at the PTI chief for attacking a magistrate and police in his speech, saying the judicial action was inevitable after he “openly threatened” the judge.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar also censured the ex-PM for hurling a threat at law enforcement personnel and a judge.

“Naming a woman judge and threatening her publicly for alleged transgression but calling powerful transgressors merely as X and Y is not courage,” he tweeted.

In his address on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against the police, bureaucracy, the Election Com­m­ission of Pakistan and political opp­o­nents over the treatment allegedly meted out to his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill.

The PTI chief again called on the “neutrals” — a euphemism he uses for the military establishment — to stand with the nation rather than the “gang of thieves”, in reference to the ruling coalition.

He said he wanted to ask the neutrals if they were “really neutral”. He had also alleged that the Islamabad police was taking orders for action against his party leaders from ‘someone’.

The ex-PM had announced that he would present a roadmap to the public in the party’s rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on Sunday (today), adding he planned to take to the streets across the country from today.

Pemra bans live broadcast of Imran’s speeches

Soon after Imran’s speech, the electronic media regulator slapped a ban on all satellite TV channels from carrying the PTI chief’s speeches live.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) communiqué — issued late at night — held that channels had failed to implement a time-delay mechanism which could curtail such occurrences.

In a four-page document that included a specific reference to Imran’s speech on Saturday night, where he had targeted police and judicial officers, the regulator said that only recorded speeches could be telecast, and those too would only be allowed if a time-delay mechanism was in place.

Imtiaz
Aug 21, 2022 12:19pm
Islamabad police is a tool for noon league.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 21, 2022 12:20pm
Reacting to the PTI chief’s statement, the capital police said in a tweet that it will continue to perform its duties “diligently”. Question is, "serve who diligently", its certainly not the people? On whose orders was 'shebaz gill picked up'.?
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 21, 2022 12:29pm
Its ironic how PDM is complaining about threatning judges and policemen behind abuse with case yet they did the same thing and that was suddenly ok?
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Aug 21, 2022 12:30pm
How is it a threat? He literally said they will file cases against them. There is nothing illegal about that.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 21, 2022 12:33pm
PPP and PMLN have long history of threatning people so they should be the last one to lecture others on this matter.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango Pakistani
Aug 21, 2022 12:38pm
He is going to be an other Altaf Hussain.
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi
Aug 21, 2022 12:39pm
Khan was saying that he will be more dangerous if he is ousted from the premier post
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 21, 2022 12:44pm
IK just said that he will take legal action. It is his right to approach the court of law. Try all that you can. The nation stands with IK. These tactics won't work. Prayers and best wishes for IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor Muneeb
Aug 21, 2022 12:48pm
Nation stands with IK
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Aug 21, 2022 12:52pm
He is on a path to self-destruct his political career and his legacy.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Aug 21, 2022 12:53pm
@nouman, it's not the time for levity. the stability and integrity of the country are at stake. the patriotic Pakistanis do realise that
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 21, 2022 12:55pm
Sanaullah has no credibility. What he says carries no weight.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Aug 21, 2022 12:57pm
The conspirators are getting edgy as things are spiralling out of control.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 21, 2022 01:01pm
@Karachi, He is proving that.
Reply Recommend 0

