162 booked for chaos at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s death anniversary event in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad police registered on Friday a case against 12 nominated and 150 unidentified suspects, all followers of a known spiritual leader of the area, for creating chaos during a qawwali programme on the death anniversary of legend vocalist the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (NFAK) at the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium at the Punjab Arts Council on Aug 17.

The case was registered with the Civil Lines police on the complaint of Faisalabad District Bar Association acting president Muhammad Sarwar Butt who alleged that the suspects tortured him too.

In the first information report (FIR), Butt said he was the chief guest during the Qawwali programme. In the meantime, Shabbir Ahmad, the son of Pir Masood Ahmad Lasani Sarkar (who was also present among the audience), his 11 nominated and 150 unidentified accomplices climbed up the stage.

Suspects include son of a ‘spiritual leader’

They snatched a microphone and started chanting sectarian slogans while using derogatory words against other sects. When the complainant forbade them from doing so, they badly tortured him and snatched cash, a mobile phone and other valuables from him.

In medico-legal certificate, issued by district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, multiple torture marks were found on the body of the complainant.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2022