DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 20, 2022

162 booked for chaos at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s death anniversary event in Faisalabad

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published August 20, 2022 Updated August 20, 2022 10:37am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad police registered on Friday a case against 12 nominated and 150 unidentified suspects, all followers of a known spiritual leader of the area, for creating chaos during a qawwali programme on the death anniversary of legend vocalist the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (NFAK) at the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium at the Punjab Arts Council on Aug 17.

The case was registered with the Civil Lines police on the complaint of Faisalabad District Bar Association acting president Muhammad Sarwar Butt who alleged that the suspects tortured him too.

In the first information report (FIR), Butt said he was the chief guest during the Qawwali programme. In the meantime, Shabbir Ahmad, the son of Pir Masood Ahmad Lasani Sarkar (who was also present among the audience), his 11 nominated and 150 unidentified accomplices climbed up the stage.

Suspects include son of a ‘spiritual leader’

They snatched a microphone and started chanting sectarian slogans while using derogatory words against other sects. When the complainant forbade them from doing so, they badly tortured him and snatched cash, a mobile phone and other valuables from him.

In medico-legal certificate, issued by district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, multiple torture marks were found on the body of the complainant.

Published in Dawn, August 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Khan
Aug 20, 2022 10:36am
Hardware update pls.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Aug 20, 2022 11:30am
Nothing will happen.. this is neutral's country.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Changing tune
Updated 20 Aug, 2022

Changing tune

After about a week of remorse, it seems Imran is back to complaining about the establishment to the establishment.
Lifting import curbs
20 Aug, 2022

Lifting import curbs

LESS than two months after the passage of the national budget, the PML-N-led ruling coalition has announced new...
Unlawful number plates
20 Aug, 2022

Unlawful number plates

A CRACKDOWN against vehicles plying the roads using ‘AFR’ (applied for registration) number plates, as well as...
Pawn sacrifice
Updated 19 Aug, 2022

Pawn sacrifice

Concerns over torture allegedly perpetrated against Gill are valid and must be looked into forthwith.
Frozen conflict
19 Aug, 2022

Frozen conflict

THE recent discovery of the body of an Indian soldier lost in an ice storm on the Siachen glacier 38 years ago yet...
Deadly rains
19 Aug, 2022

Deadly rains

THERE seems to be no end to our monsoon misery. Deadly rains continue to lash several parts of the country,...