Senators spar over anti-army campaign amid PTI walkout

Iftikhar A. Khan Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 07:45am
Leader of the House and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar speaks during a Senate session on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Senate of Pakistan Twitter
ISLAMABAD: Barbs flew in the Senate on Thursday as lawmakers from treasury benches criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for allegedly running a campaign against the Pakistan Army, whereas the opposition accused the government of creating a rift between the PTI and the military.

The opposition senators also staged a walkout against the alleged torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill who has been in jail for making ‘seditious’ comments relating to the military.

During the session, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman praised the army for risking lives in relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas and slammed PTI over alleged trends against the armed forces.

“Other political leaders have compromised and spent years in jails: Asif Ali Zardari spent more than 11 years in jail, his sister Faryal Talpur was picked up in a military-grade vehicle in the middle of the night from the hospital like a terrorist; Maryam Nawaz, too, had a similar experience,” she said while questioning special treatment meted out to PTI chairman Imran Khan.

PPP leader slams PDM over treatment meted out to Gill

“PTI’s gross hypocrisy has been exposed even more acutely. They hired an American consulting firm Grenier Consulting in 2021 run by a former CIA station chief in Islamabad to lobby and advise the party on Pak-US relations. Remember that this was when the PTI was still in power while Imran Khan was making speeches against the US and slowly isolating Pakistan, with a foreign policy in ruins,” Ms Rehman said.

These “shocking details” of PTI’s deals kept on surfacing, she said, adding that first it was Grenier Consulting and recently it is Fenton Arluck, and also questioned the ‘real freedom’ campaign by Mr Khan.

Earlier, a bill seeking to provide protection to a person during custody from all acts of torture perpetrated by public officials (The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022) landed in the house. The bill, already passed by the National Assembly, was referred by the chair to the standing committee concerned.

Leader of Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem vehemently criticised the government for the alleged torture on Mr Gill and wondered what the anti-torture bill stood in this regard.

He claimed Mr Gill was finding it hard even to breathe. “When it comes to its political designs, the government can go to any extent. The message is clear; he must be subjected to so much torture that a statement of their choice could be extracted from him to use it against Imran Khan and PTI,” he claimed during the speech.

‘Legal way adopted’

Leader of the House and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar insisted that legal recourse was being adopted to obtain the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, but the Punjab government was standing against the federation instead of complying with the court’s orders. He agreed that in the Constitution and the law, there was no room for torture and added that it was “wrong to run away from investigation in the name of torture”.

PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry said the ruling coalition leaders including Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif, and Ayaz Sadiq had used “harsher language” against the army compared to the remarks made by Mr Gill.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Faisal Javed appeared to have changed his earlier position on the issue and said proceedings against Mr Gill should be stopped till all other political leaders who have made such remarks were brought to the dock. Earlier, he had endorsed legal action against the PTI leader while speaking in the House and said that Mr Gill had committed a blunder as he should not have made such remarks.

PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar also shared his two cents on the alleged torture faced by Mr Gill. He tweeted: “Have seen very disturbing pictures of physical torture on Shahbaz Gill. No matter how much you disagree with or dislike him, a man’s dignity should not have been violated like this. Either the govt of Mian Shehbaz [Sharif] is complicit or spineless to prevent such atrocity! Shame on us.”

He added: “Include the so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement in it too. Serving democracy by torturing political opponents. What a farce!”

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2022

Skeptic 2
Aug 19, 2022 07:49am
PTI has become a party of blaming others for their blunders.
Reply Recommend 0
Lakhkar Khan
Aug 19, 2022 08:00am
Gill turned out to be as coward as his boss. I am not surprised.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 19, 2022 08:01am
The army criticizers and abusers of yesterday suddenly pretending to be the lovers after the regime change conspiracy put them in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 19, 2022 08:04am
@Skeptic 2, wait n see , 13 parties against one party, still IMRAN will win.
Reply Recommend 0
mannie
Aug 19, 2022 08:09am
Now even PPP leaders are saying that there is torture going on by the government. That should tell you all you need to know about dirty tactics this corrupt government will use.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 19, 2022 08:10am
@Lakhkar Khan, Your praising torture today and one day it could be your own family members.
Reply Recommend 0
irfan
Aug 19, 2022 08:11am
Its funny to see PMLN supporters and praise torture yet they forget karma exist. One day their laughter will be tears.
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Aug 19, 2022 08:14am
You know when even PPP are claiming that there is indeed torture in the prison there is something really wrong with this corrupt government.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Aug 19, 2022 08:15am
Neutrals seems to have taken a side
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 19, 2022 08:23am
Neighbor to the East is laughing with joy looking as the Pakistani politicians are making fools of themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Aug 19, 2022 08:24am
What about Nawaz Sharif’s anti army campaign
Reply Recommend 0
O khan
Aug 19, 2022 08:32am
@Lakhkar Khan, last I checked his boss is Imran Khan not Nawaz Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Aug 19, 2022 08:34am
It's a business as usual for PTI to lie, attack others, attack institutions and then play victims. There is no torture on Gill, and it has been established already.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 19, 2022 08:37am
Name the country where sedition statements will be glamourised by a political party.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 19, 2022 08:38am
With nothing to hold against PTI and it’s leader, PMLN + PDM are constructing falsehoods.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 19, 2022 08:40am
More than two thirds of the population is with PTI, elections will prove it. Fair and simple.
Reply Recommend 0
ABD
Aug 19, 2022 08:43am
Statement given to the Police has no value in the court if Gill denies the statement in court. So it is not helpful for the procecutor getting statement by using torture.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Aug 19, 2022 09:10am
There is no campaign against the Pakistan Army . We are in a big mess that may destroy the country and those few infividuals responsible will sooner or later receive their just reward .
Reply Recommend 0
sangy
Aug 19, 2022 09:12am
So PTI is punished for telling the truth? The masses need to know the reality.
Reply Recommend 0

