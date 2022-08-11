DAWN.COM Logo

Imran mastermind of anti-army campaign, alleges Marriyum

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 07:20am
ISLAMABAD: While calling Shahbaz Gill’s comments on ARY News “outrageous,” Information Minis­ter Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday alleged that the script read out by Mr Gill was actually written by PTI chairman Imran Khan.

She addressed a press conference immediately after Mr Khan’s address in which he said that a conspiracy was afoot to “cut the PTI to size” and “pit the country’s largest political party against the army.”

ARY News defied all journalistic requirements and aired it without any interruption,” the minister said while claiming that Mr Gill tried to incite a rebellion within the army and expressed disregard for those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash last week.

Ms Aurangzeb said that if there was anyone who was harming PTI, that was Mr Khan himself.

She added that Mr Khan was nervous because he had campaigned against the martyrs through his party’s social media trolls.

This information was revealed by those arrested by investigation agencies who were probing the malicious campaign against the martyrs following the crash, she claimed.

The social media trolls arrested by the agencies claimed that the campaign was launched at Mr Khan’s behest, she added.

She also claimed that ARY News has launched a campaign against the government “to sidetrack this issue”.

After damaging his own party and the country, Mr Khan was now trying to tarnish the reputation of the army, she said.

While referring to his address, Ms Aurangzeb said that fear and panic was visible on Mr Khan’s face as he repeatedly claimed that efforts were being made to place curbs on his party.

The minister said that Mr Khan’s entire politics was based on hatred, sedition, anarchy and hooliganism.

“This is the mentality of Imran Khan. He wants to set the country on fire and called for a rebellion within the army.”

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2022

Patriot
Aug 11, 2022 07:25am
And what is the mentality of the cabal of crooks who overthrew an elected govt by buying loyalties. That is what started this.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 11, 2022 07:30am
Lying all the time must be a pre-requisite to get an appointment in the PML-N
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 11, 2022 07:35am
PTI is a foreign funded party.
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Aug 11, 2022 07:38am
True
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Army Zindabad
Aug 11, 2022 07:39am
Our Army is world’s best army and all Pakistanis love and respect their hard work in defending our country against our enemies. Our politicians must aware of their responsibility when they talk about our Army.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 11, 2022 07:45am
@Philosopher (From Japan), “PTI is a foreign funded party” I’m a Pakistani Canadian, and I proudly fund PTI. By the way Who funds PMLN, PPP and JUI ? Any idea?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Patel
Aug 11, 2022 07:47am
Information Minister is 100% right.
Reply Recommend 0
zh
Aug 11, 2022 07:48am
Her stupid lies are getting tiresome.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 11, 2022 07:48am
No one believes Mariyam Aurangzeb.
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 11, 2022 07:51am
Liar to the core!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Shaheen Anis
Aug 11, 2022 07:59am
In your and PDM dreams he must be haunting you and wakes you up like a BAD DREAM.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Aug 11, 2022 08:09am
All the three leading political parties have been found criticizing the army and its establishment only solution to this crisis is to offer some apology and get on with it man, lots of time is being wasted here with more pressing problems thrown in the cold storage.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 11, 2022 08:43am
Put the traitor behind bars, she’s a spokesperson for criminals and absconders who looted Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Aug 11, 2022 09:03am
@Ahmad Patel , did she won any election?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 11, 2022 09:04am
IK is surprised that his opponents can thtown mud as well as or better than him. IK’s abusive and offensive language against his opponents and the institutions is no coming back to haunt him.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 11, 2022 09:05am
Imran Khan caught red handed.
Reply Recommend 0

