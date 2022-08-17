DAWN.COM Logo

PKR falls by 98 paise against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 03:33pm

The rupee, which had been consistently recovering since July 29, reversed the trend on Wednesday, declining by 98 paise against the dollar.

Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that the rupee closed at 214.88 per dollar, having depreciated 0.46 per cent.

Komal Mansoor, head of strategy at Tresmark, said the rupee had lost ground today because of lower-than-expected remittances.

Most analysts still believe that rupee will oscillate around 215 levels till the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approves the release of the tranche to Pakistan, she added.

Data released by the SBP on Tuesday showed the rising trend of remittances reversed in July when a decline of 7.8pc was recorded compared to the same month of the previous fiscal year.

The country received $2.523 billion in July FY23 compared to $2.736bn in July FY22, the SBP reported. The country received over $31bn in remittances in the previous fiscal year, a record high.

The SBP’s data showed that remittances from almost all important destinations, with the exception of the United Kingdom, declined.

Meanwhile, FAP Chairperson Malik Bostan said the rupee had fallen because commercial banks were buying the greenback at higher rates. He urged the SBP to take action against banks that were buying dollars at higher rates to avoid a negative impact on the trading activity in the open market.

He claimed that exporters were putting pressure on the government through a lobby to cap the exchange rate at its current level so they would not face losses.

"Exporters start lamenting about losses to blackmail the government every time the rupee's value increases. If the government gives in to their pressure, the dollar's further fall will be stopped," he commented.

After two weeks of battering against the dollar, the rupee had fallen to its lowest level against the greenback on July 28, closing at Rs239.94. However, this trend had reversed, with the local currency rising by Rs26.04, or 10.8pc, till Aug 16 (yesterday).

The biggest hike was seen on Aug 3, when the rupee appreciated by a record Rs9.59.

bhaRAT©
Aug 17, 2022 03:51pm
Overseas Pakistanis will hold back on sending remittances if these crooks are still in Govt. No one trusts these thugs!
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 17, 2022 03:54pm
I appeal to all overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances and stop investing in Pakistan until a credible govt is in place.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 17, 2022 03:55pm
Overseas Pakistanis dont trust this govt and no one will invest in Pakistan either.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Aug 17, 2022 04:02pm
Tomorrow it will shed another few because of lessor exports. Economy needs stability and long term measures not only bridging finances!
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Aug 17, 2022 04:21pm
so back to normal
Reply Recommend 0
Uetian
Aug 17, 2022 04:24pm
Majority of overseas Pakistanis support IK. Lower-than-expected remittances is therefore inevitable.
Reply Recommend 0
Jehanzeb
Aug 17, 2022 04:27pm
State bank should take strict action against banks who are doing this in collusion with the exporters.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Aug 17, 2022 04:40pm
Bring it on
Reply Recommend 0
RazaAhmad
Aug 17, 2022 04:59pm
If this is artificial just because of Import ban It will hunt back in November when ban is lifted. Just start allowing imports slowly
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 17, 2022 05:07pm
Rs appreciated from 250 to 215 just because Pakistan is getting few billion loan . That makes no economic sense
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran Naqvi
Aug 17, 2022 05:33pm
Overseas Pakistanis will not send money. Period!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistanii
Aug 17, 2022 05:44pm
This will go to 300 Rs for a dollar.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 17, 2022 06:12pm
What happened to the "Dam Funds" collected from overseas Pakistani people?
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 17, 2022 06:30pm
The Pakistan rupee downtrend continues towards 300.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 17, 2022 06:45pm
Dollar Mafia working behind this game.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanth
Aug 17, 2022 07:08pm
250 is not far away, Pakistan is progressing
Reply Recommend 0
Jawwad
Aug 17, 2022 07:13pm
I have refused to send a single dollar to Pakistan as long as army is in charge.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 17, 2022 07:39pm
@bhaRAT©, no one trusts Pakistanis
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 17, 2022 07:40pm
But we have CPEC?
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Khan
Aug 17, 2022 08:13pm
I have already stopped sending and investing any money in Pak as an overseas Pakistani. I do not trust these crooks. Until a stable and trustworthy Govt takes over, I will not send any money to Pak.
Reply Recommend 0

