DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2022

Atta Tarar granted 14-day protective bail in Punjab Assembly attack case

Tahir Naseer Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 09:06pm
<p>PML-N leader Atta Tarar speaks to journalists. — DawnNewsTV/File</p>

PML-N leader Atta Tarar speaks to journalists. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Special Assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar for 14 days in the Punjab Assembly attack case registered by Chief Minister Parvez Elahi over hooliganism during the April 16 election.

The orders were passed by acting IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq on a petition filed by Tarar earlier in the day.

Last week, the Punjab police had paid a visit to the PML-N leader’s house in Lahore in the wee hours of the morning and delivered a notice ordering him to appear before the authorities for investigation.

The police had said that no one was arrested or detained as Tarar was not at his residence. Notices were also served to PML-N leaders Rana Mashhood and Malik Ahmed Awan.

In his petition submitted at the IHC today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Tarar said that the case registered against him was “wholly false, frivolous and the same has got registered with malafide and ulterior motives”.

“The petitioner has the right to approach the concerned court as his liberty is at stake and without getting any protection, he will not only be arrested, but shall also be humiliated by the local police.”

Tarar argued that Article 10-A of the Constitution gave every citizen the right to fair trial and defend their case, alleging that the police in Lahore was not allowing him to approach the court.

The petition then went on to pray that the PML-N leader be granted protective bail so that he could reach out to the court in Lahore, which was accepted by the IHC.

In a tweet after the hearing, Tarar took to Twitter and said that the cases being made against him were based on “prejudice and political vendetta”.

“Where corruption, street crimes, gender crimes are on the rise, the entire Ministry of Interior [of Punjab] is busy threatening political opponents. I will take the legal route,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Dawn report today said that in the current scenario, it appeared that the PML-N’s main Punjab leaders may not dare enter the province for fear of arrest as were some leaders of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf exercising caution against visiting Islamabad after Shahbaz Gill’s arrest in Banigala.

After it came to power in the province, the PTI leadership declared unlawful, the police action against its party leaders and protesters during the May 25 long march on Islamabad, allegedly unleashed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Hamza, who was the chief minister then.

Talking to media recently, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and focal person Azhar Mashwani had claimed that action against Tarar had been initiated in connection with the torture of party workers on May 25. “Tarar should come out of hiding to clarify his position,” Chaudhry remarked.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (26)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Aug 15, 2022 09:06pm
Why him and not Dr Shebaz Gill? Torturing innocent women and children on 25 May for no reason is far worse??
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Aug 15, 2022 09:10pm
Down with Parvaiz Elahi and IK
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Aug 15, 2022 09:13pm
This is what you were doing. This is what the whole political elite in that cursed land of the not pure do whenever in power
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
Aug 15, 2022 09:27pm
I hope he gets jail - he deserves it
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 15, 2022 09:30pm
@Fahmida , Up
Reply Recommend 0
QA
Aug 15, 2022 09:40pm
Face it. What you did on the 25th of May was a murder rampage.
Reply Recommend 0
anokhaa_laadla
Aug 15, 2022 10:07pm
Just taste gracefully the same treatment you gave to PTI members .
Reply Recommend 0
Laeeq
Aug 15, 2022 10:13pm
As you sow, so shall you reap!
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 15, 2022 10:54pm
A taste of your own medicine sunny.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 15, 2022 10:58pm
Nation has a problem with bails! Justice must be served swiftly!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2022 11:00pm
He might run for some time but he can't hide forever in Model Town or Raiwind, Lahore, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 15, 2022 11:01pm
Tarrar should be in jail for life.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Aug 15, 2022 11:15pm
Welcome to the politics practiced by PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Aug 15, 2022 11:18pm
How does it feel to be at the receiving end Tar rar ?
Reply Recommend 0
shoaib
Aug 15, 2022 11:31pm
Cath this thug by that 'FINGER' !
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 16, 2022 12:03am
People have your recordings and acts like Molla Jatt. You cannot deny now. Get ready whenever law catches you.
Reply Recommend 0
Sara Khan
Aug 16, 2022 12:11am
Jail him. If he hides in Islamabad then send KPK and Punjab police after him.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahman
Aug 16, 2022 12:27am
Good at running , just like a thief is good at running.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 16, 2022 12:50am
When it comes to saving his skin, he will disown everyone
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Aug 16, 2022 03:23am
Atta Tarar is a criminal.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Aug 16, 2022 03:24am
A face, only a mother could love.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Aug 16, 2022 03:51am
Good time for revenge on government
Reply Recommend 0
Ronny Khan
Aug 16, 2022 04:05am
When it comes to you its politically motivated?
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq Ahmed
Aug 16, 2022 04:38am
This arrogant person must get his own medication. He wanted to implement law of jungle.
Reply Recommend 0
Aryann
Aug 16, 2022 07:54am
Imran khan zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Khalil
Aug 16, 2022 08:01am
Amnesia alert!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...
Taliban anniversary
15 Aug, 2022

Taliban anniversary

A YEAR ago on this day, the Afghan Taliban rolled into Kabul as the Western-backed government fell like a house of...
Extreme measures
Updated 15 Aug, 2022

Extreme measures

Government has overreacted to a degree that has given ammunition to the PTI to accuse it of ‘fascism’.
A depraved society
15 Aug, 2022

A depraved society

IF the extent of sexual violence against women and children is any measure of a society’s moral degradation, then ...