Putin boasts of Russian weapons prowess, says Moscow is ready to share it with allies

Reuters Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 06:24pm
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony opening the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia, August 15. — Reuters</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow valued its ties with countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa and was ready to offer modern weapons to its allies.

Putin used a speech at an arms show near Moscow to boast of Russia's advanced weapons capabilities and declare its willingness to share technology with like-minded countries.

“[We are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armoured vehicles and artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles,” Putin said at the opening ceremony of the “Army-2022” forum near Moscow.

“Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations.”

He was speaking nearly six months into Russia's war in Ukraine, where Moscow has suffered repeated setbacks and heavy losses.

Western military analysts say the poor performance of Russian troops and weaponry could make its arms exports less attractive to potential buyers, such as India, which have heavily relied on its technology in the past

Comments (16)
expat_uae
Aug 15, 2022 08:31pm
the whole war is about weapon sale, USA will sell it to some countries and Russia will sell to the rest
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Aug 15, 2022 08:51pm
But it bought missiles from Iran to be under use in Ukraine.
Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 15, 2022 09:26pm
Typical US propaganda. Nothing more.
Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 15, 2022 09:32pm
@Abbas shah, Please prove what you say is true
Recommend 0
Zaidhaq
Aug 15, 2022 09:34pm
@expat_uae, India will buy from both
Recommend 0
SU
Aug 15, 2022 09:39pm
This war is a live demonstration of weapon industry for buyers. US, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Europe are all complicit. No wonder anyone is serious about ending the war.
Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 15, 2022 09:44pm
Good work
Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 15, 2022 11:00pm
Russia should weaponise Mexico and Cuba!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2022 11:08pm
Sell, sell and sell as many weapons as possible. That's exactly what U.S. and its so-called allies also do in the guise of peace in the world.
Recommend 0
Constantine
Aug 15, 2022 11:22pm
Russian weapons are terrible and low quality. India has done a good job leaking them exceptionally battle ready and capable. American weapons are the best in the world.
Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Aug 15, 2022 11:39pm
What prowess? They can't even win in a small Ukraine right next door.
Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Aug 15, 2022 11:39pm
@Zaidhaq, India is welcome to buy all the Russian junk they want.
Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 16, 2022 01:49am
Russia can support our advance weapons needs which china cannot provide.
Recommend 0
M Ahmed
Aug 16, 2022 05:38am
If Russia wanted it could had wiped out entire Kiev.
Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 16, 2022 09:36am
India will benefit greatly here as always.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 16, 2022 09:51am
@Zaidhaq, nobody cares about india.
Recommend 0

