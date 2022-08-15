DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2022

Pakistan’s first locally produced electric car unveiled on Independence Day

Dawn.com Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 08:33pm
<p>The electric car prototype that was unveiled on Sunday. — Photo courtesy DICE Facebook</p>

The electric car prototype that was unveiled on Sunday. — Photo courtesy DICE Facebook

<p>The electric car’s interior. — Photo courtesy DICE Facebook</p>

The electric car’s interior. — Photo courtesy DICE Facebook

Pakistan’s first locally produced electric car — Nur-E 75 — which was designed and developed by a non-profit organisation, Dice Foundation, along with local academics and industry was unveiled in a ceremony in Karachi on Sunday.

The five-seater hatchback has a top speed of 127 kilometers per hour and will be introduced in the market at the end of 2024, a statement issued by the Dice Foundation stated.

According to a report by Business Recorder, the car takes eight hours to get fully charged, after which it can run for 210 kilometres.

Dice Foundation Founder and Chairman Dr Khurshid Qureshi termed the car a “gamechanger both for Pakistan’s economy as well as for the well-being of the common man”.

The car would play a “phenomenal” role in combatting climate change and helping conserve the environment by moving the country away from non-renewable fuel consumption.

Dr Qureshi said that while the current prototype was of a five-seater hatchback, the foundation planned to develop a sedan and a small SUV as well.

When asked about the car’s price, Dr Qureshi said vehicles in the same segment like Honda-E and Nissan Leaf are priced at $40,000 and $35,000, respectively, “but Nur-E 75 price will be much lower than those”.

He also shared that 60 per cent of the car’s parts would be locally manufactured when it would be introduced in late 2024 but the percentage would rise to 80 in later years, according to the Business Recorder report.

He thanked NED University of Engineering and Technology, DHA Suffa University, National College of Arts, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Punjab, National University of Sciences and Technology, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Amreli Steels, PSG and Kruddson Aluminum for their help in achieving the “milestone”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (99)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmad
Aug 15, 2022 08:38pm
That’s very good. Pakistan is moving in the right direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Aug 15, 2022 08:39pm
How is it is locally produced?? Need to make it viable for commercial run.
Reply Recommend 0
A Theist
Aug 15, 2022 08:39pm
First work on producing cheap electricity.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 15, 2022 08:42pm
Well done. You always start from somewhere.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 15, 2022 08:43pm
Indian Indians are always jealous.
Reply Recommend 0
MZ
Aug 15, 2022 08:43pm
Eight hours to charge is too high!
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 15, 2022 08:43pm
Looks like a toy car.
Reply Recommend 0
ZKhan
Aug 15, 2022 08:46pm
Eight hour charging time for 80 mile journey, that's if we have electricity for 8 continuous hours. If it's loaded with 4 passengers (not 5, as claimed by the manf.), the range drops from 80 to 40 miles; Forty mile trip for 4 will turn into 9-10 hour journey. Hmmm.. reminds me of horse and buggy!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Aug 15, 2022 08:47pm
Unveiled or still under workshop construction
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Aug 15, 2022 08:50pm
Congratulations to the Team of DICE FOUNDATION on the introduction of Nur-E-75 . This will clean up the environment in Pakistani city's, less smog, good for the Lungs. Buildings will look cleaner, rather than covered in smog and suit. Most importantly will greatly contribute to less consumption of fuel and health younger generation.
Reply Recommend 0
SS
Aug 15, 2022 08:54pm
Chinese electricity is costlier than prtrol
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Aug 15, 2022 08:55pm
We need more of this, good quality of course not like Chinese quality
Reply Recommend 0
RAaja Raman
Aug 15, 2022 08:55pm
Good news. Congratulations...
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
Aug 15, 2022 09:04pm
That’s amazing - great step and if you keep the quality high and cost low, you will reach international market.
Reply Recommend 0
Iskandar Aslan
Aug 15, 2022 09:08pm
Great initiative. I'll buy if available now
Reply Recommend 0
amber
Aug 15, 2022 09:08pm
Bravo !!!
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Aug 15, 2022 09:12pm
@MZ, if you did something for yourself instead of thinking of others being jealous we would be far ahead
Reply Recommend 0
u
Aug 15, 2022 09:30pm
Rule one, never trust Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0
Emu
Aug 15, 2022 09:40pm
I'll put it more like locally assembled
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Aug 15, 2022 09:42pm
Good news.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 15, 2022 09:43pm
Will never see the light of day
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Aug 15, 2022 09:44pm
Its looks like Suzuki fx
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 15, 2022 09:46pm
Delivery in the year 2024! Wait and see.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 15, 2022 09:53pm
will never buy this low quality car
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Khan
Aug 15, 2022 09:59pm
Outstanding achievement
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 15, 2022 09:59pm
Have to export these cars to the western countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Moin
Aug 15, 2022 10:02pm
Request Tata to help. They make best EVs in Asia.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Aug 15, 2022 10:02pm
@T-man, " Indian Indians are always jealous.. " Jealous of Pakistan....??? Hilarious....
Reply Recommend 0
Badil Baloch
Aug 15, 2022 10:03pm
You get to a city and can't come back because due to load shedding you can't recharge your car
Reply Recommend 0
Ankush
Aug 15, 2022 10:06pm
Congratulations! Struggle, hard-work, rational thinking is the only way forward
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Aug 15, 2022 10:12pm
At the prevailing electricity tarrifs/rates in Pakistan, charging the car will cost as much as filling up a petrol tank.
Reply Recommend 0
Dependent Foreign Policy
Aug 15, 2022 10:17pm
Oh ! Plz first tell us whare is the electric motorcycle launched few months back.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 15, 2022 10:18pm
Toy car
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Aug 15, 2022 10:19pm
A good start in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
aditya
Aug 15, 2022 10:19pm
load shediing anyone?..oh wait never mind.
Reply Recommend 0
aditya
Aug 15, 2022 10:20pm
@T-man, jealous of pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 15, 2022 10:23pm
By the way who will provide ELECTRICITY for this car???
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Aug 15, 2022 10:39pm
Seems good to commute within city limits. Not bad even
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Aug 15, 2022 10:41pm
Good start. You got to start somewhere and learn from the mistakes to get the final best product. Congratulations to the Team.
Reply Recommend 0
Ambreen Khan
Aug 15, 2022 10:42pm
So they built an electric car that sells for 2,000$ in China and will sell it for 20,000$ in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 15, 2022 11:00pm
Looks better than Japanese and German car designs!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2022 11:01pm
Great move and excellent news. Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 15, 2022 11:07pm
@Moin, No one buys TATA outside India, Best cars are made by Germans e.g BMW, Mercs, VW etc
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 15, 2022 11:08pm
@Ankush, Thank you Ankush and very rightly said.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin Hussain
Aug 15, 2022 11:09pm
Not a bad start. Will inshAllah improve with time.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Aug 15, 2022 11:19pm
Too small
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Aug 15, 2022 11:20pm
But Pakistan has a severe power shortage problem, how Pakistanis will charge this car?
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Aug 15, 2022 11:20pm
@Ahmad, “That’s very good. Pakistan is moving in the right direction”- yeah what direction is that?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 15, 2022 11:31pm
As an Indian, i say..Great news!
Reply Recommend 0
UK
Aug 15, 2022 11:32pm
As there is no 08hours continuous electricity , where will it be charged. funny dramas
Reply Recommend 0
Dan01
Aug 15, 2022 11:33pm
Great achievement, would like to see the dream realised!
Reply Recommend 0
N Godse
Aug 15, 2022 11:37pm
Excellent effort… critics have nothing to offer to improve charging, speed, design or technology/ manufacturing- brilliant collaboration will go long way.
Reply Recommend 0
Cheema Asad
Aug 15, 2022 11:44pm
@A Theist, let’s appreciate some good news when it comes
Reply Recommend 0
UsmanM
Aug 15, 2022 11:51pm
Battery and Electric motor will be imported, if they are making it inhouse, it will be remarkable
Reply Recommend 0
Ashutosh
Aug 15, 2022 11:59pm
Congratulations guys. Baby steps, but progress nevertheless ...
Reply Recommend 0
Indoaryan
Aug 16, 2022 12:14am
Like somebody else said on this forum, you got to start somewhere. Thinking of exporting to India ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani
Aug 16, 2022 12:18am
Where is the electricity to charge this?
Reply Recommend 0
Harfanmaula
Aug 16, 2022 12:18am
Congratulations and Good luck team Dice Foundation. Nur- E 75 is the best news during Platinum jubilee celebrations. Keep up the good work and let the jealous also buy this beauty.
Reply Recommend 0
Deshbir Sandhu
Aug 16, 2022 12:36am
8 hours of charging is too much. Tesla will get charged in 20 min. How much cost per hour of charging?
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Aug 16, 2022 12:37am
Good job! Pakistan has the talent
Reply Recommend 0
Noumaan Khan
Aug 16, 2022 01:08am
Can’t be more happy
Reply Recommend 0
Someguy
Aug 16, 2022 01:13am
Designed by engineer Waqaar
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Aug 16, 2022 01:59am
Can Pakistan still make bicycle?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Aug 16, 2022 02:00am
@Pak Patriot, Keep on dreaming.
Reply Recommend 0
Unicorn
Aug 16, 2022 02:40am
Good step forward!
Reply Recommend 0
Battery life
Aug 16, 2022 02:58am
What is the battery life/range going to be? How would people get it charged?
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Aug 16, 2022 03:13am
@ZKhan, then don't buy it.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 16, 2022 03:23am
It is better than Tesla.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Aug 16, 2022 03:38am
I'm all charged up hearing this news.
Reply Recommend 0
Ikram
Aug 16, 2022 03:59am
looks like Suzuki Mehran from the 80's. They could have made the shape nicer.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 16, 2022 04:03am
Congratulations Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 16, 2022 04:20am
A step towards a right direction . Please ensure that the originality is not compromised by copycat.
Reply Recommend 0
Paban kr Ghosh
Aug 16, 2022 04:41am
Good news !
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Aug 16, 2022 04:43am
Congratulations. Nation is now ready for another game changer
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Aug 16, 2022 05:17am
You can do it try to get better batteries. Try to reduce charging time and increase the orange.
Reply Recommend 0
zahid
Aug 16, 2022 06:22am
is this a car?
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Aug 16, 2022 06:26am
where we can get electric charging stations in 127 KM radius and will there be electricity available?
Reply Recommend 0
Pindi Boy
Aug 16, 2022 06:30am
Here in Pindi, load shedding lasts 3-4 hours everyday. How will we charge this car with this kind of electric scarcity?
Reply Recommend 0
ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 06:49am
Made from cheap chinese parts. will it work in load shedding....
Reply Recommend 0
Aryann
Aug 16, 2022 07:20am
First make electricity
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 16, 2022 07:27am
@M Emad , Looks like a toy car. In india cant make a bycle even.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 16, 2022 07:28am
@Realistic, will never buy this low quality car
Reply Recommend 0
Handsome PM
Aug 16, 2022 07:28am
Credit where it's due. Kudos to the company and the present govt for facilitating this. IK never rose above petty politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 16, 2022 07:28am
@ZKhan, very narrow mindedness!
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 16, 2022 07:29am
@ZKhan, One needs to be positive and encouraging. Remember he first computer, it’s size, memory, capabilities?
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 16, 2022 07:30am
@T-man, Couldn’t agree more!
Reply Recommend 0
Ameen Khan
Aug 16, 2022 07:44am
Great job
Reply Recommend 0
Bom Francis
Aug 16, 2022 07:53am
As an Indian who drives an EV I am very happy at this development in Pakistan. May your EV industry go from strength to strength. Good news must be heartily welcomed across borders since we are all children of the same Earth.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Aug 16, 2022 08:03am
Great news. I would like to buy the first car
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Aug 16, 2022 08:06am
You own the brand you win the world. Great news
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashir
Aug 16, 2022 08:24am
I know that not everyone has a lot of solar panels on their roofs, but those who can install them, would greatly benefit from an electric vehicle that they can drive around town for everyday needs. I live in the US and have owned an EV for the past 5 years. There is no way I would ever again purchase a combustion engine vehicle again.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Aug 16, 2022 09:19am
Let’s export a billion of these to China as a payment for CPEC loans
Reply Recommend 0
Thulukkar
Aug 16, 2022 09:24am
It looks hideous. Everything is chinese, such as the motor, capacitors, battery, seats, even the wires.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 16, 2022 09:26am
Great News. But can it survive.
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 16, 2022 09:37am
Cheap quality Chinese junk.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 16, 2022 09:55am
Mashallah this is excellent news. This indeed is a proud moment for all us Pakistanis and will create thousands of jobs. Indians can keep hating.
Reply Recommend 0
abu talib
Aug 16, 2022 10:19am
Good step at the right direction.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Rehan
Aug 16, 2022 12:07pm
Well done keep it up.
Reply Recommend 0
Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere
Aug 16, 2022 12:47pm
Finally, a glimmer of hope. Keep it up, folks!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...
Taliban anniversary
15 Aug, 2022

Taliban anniversary

A YEAR ago on this day, the Afghan Taliban rolled into Kabul as the Western-backed government fell like a house of...
Extreme measures
Updated 15 Aug, 2022

Extreme measures

Government has overreacted to a degree that has given ammunition to the PTI to accuse it of ‘fascism’.
A depraved society
15 Aug, 2022

A depraved society

IF the extent of sexual violence against women and children is any measure of a society’s moral degradation, then ...