Today's Paper | August 11, 2022

Pakistan Navy rescues 9 crew members of sinking Indian vessel near Gwadar

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 10:01pm
<p>The photo shows an overturned Indian vessel. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan.</p>

The Pakistan Navy on Wednesday saved nine crew members of an Indian vessel after it drowned in the Arabian Sea near Gwadar, according to the Director-General Public Relations.

The ship namely “Jamna Sagar” sunk with 10 crew members aboard on Tuesday (August 9), the navy spokesperson said in a statement, available with Dawn.com.

“The navy immediately responded to the distress call and the Pakistan Maritime Information Centre requested a nearby merchant ship ‘MT KRUIBEKE’ to provide necessary assistance to the stranded crew of the drowning sailing vessel,” the spokesman said.

“The merchant ship eventually recovered nine crew members and continued voyage to its next port Dubai and onward disembarked the crew.”

Separately, the statement said that one Pakistan Navy ship, along with two helicopters, reached the area and located the dead body of one crew member who had gone missing when the vessel drowned.

His body was recovered and handed over to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) authorities for further proceedings, it added.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Navy had intercepted and tracked an Indian submarine.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had said that the Indian Navy had deployed its submarine against Pakistan with “ulterior motives”.

“However, yet again through continuous vigilance and professionalism, Pakistan Navy has foiled [the] Indian submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters,” he had said.

The area of Pakistan’s territorial waters is 12 nautical miles while its seabed territory (EEZ) grew to 290,000 square kilometres in 2015.

Ahmad Patel
Aug 11, 2022 09:30pm
Well done Pak Navy, helping and saved life is always been your mission. Pakistan Zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
P
Aug 11, 2022 09:31pm
Do not ask money for it now..
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Aug 11, 2022 09:32pm
Noble act. such acts should be publicised both sides of the subcontinent .
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 11, 2022 09:32pm
Hats off
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 11, 2022 09:34pm
well done.. and treat them well and return them home.
Reply Recommend 0
Enlightened One
Aug 11, 2022 09:38pm
Thank you very much for your help.
Reply Recommend 0
Afzal
Aug 11, 2022 09:39pm
Good job. Cooperation and support to each other will build good relationships bring peace and love Imran Khan has ruined our relationship with most of countries and specially India.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Awan
Aug 11, 2022 09:40pm
Good gesture. Humanity No 1
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Asghar
Aug 11, 2022 09:42pm
Any reports what they were doing inside Pakistan's part?
Reply Recommend 0
FKhan
Aug 11, 2022 09:46pm
Good job Pak Navy Humanity is above all
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Aug 11, 2022 09:46pm
Thank you Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 11, 2022 09:48pm
Recently Pakistan helped with two Indian Airplanes to land on its territory and now this outstanding act of saving Indian lives shows Pakistan holds no ill feelings as the neighbour towards India.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Husain
Aug 11, 2022 09:56pm
Nice work by Pakistan Navy who rescued Indian fishermen from their capsized boat!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria
Aug 11, 2022 09:56pm
Merchant navy crew rescues the Indian boat and Pakistan navy takes credit! Wow!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 11, 2022 09:57pm
Well done Pakistan Navy
Reply Recommend 0
FA
Aug 11, 2022 09:59pm
So now another 245 suit cases of dollars will go to India on this ship??
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 11, 2022 10:02pm
Shameful for india
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Aug 11, 2022 10:05pm
Indians spies caught drowning near gwadar. We should check if there will be bombings there later this year now.
Reply Recommend 0
Ram
Aug 11, 2022 10:06pm
Wonderful gesture by Pakistani Navy..Kudos!
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Aug 11, 2022 10:07pm
Thankyou Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Neay
Aug 11, 2022 10:13pm
Thanks for good will gesture
Reply Recommend 0
Ejaz
Aug 11, 2022 10:46pm
The Tea was Fantastic !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid 2.0
Aug 11, 2022 10:47pm
Big thanks
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin
Aug 11, 2022 10:51pm
Thanks for the help
Reply Recommend 0
Bret
Aug 11, 2022 10:53pm
Thanks from India
Reply Recommend 0
Pakwada
Aug 11, 2022 10:55pm
@Ali Asghar, It was a merchant ship. So, what would it do?
Reply Recommend 0

