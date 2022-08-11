DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz demands report on delays in power projects

Syed Irfan Raza Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 09:09am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on solar initiatives on Wednesday. — PID website
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting on solar initiatives on Wednesday. — PID website

ISLAMABAD: Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday asked the auth­o­rities concerned for an early submission of report on po­wer projects that were suspended during the past four years.

Presiding over a meeting held to review measures aimed at promoting solar energy in the country, the prime minister lashed out at PTI chairman Imran Khan for suspension of power projects and bashing of Pakis­tan Army and shuhada.

Soon after coming to power in April, the PM had ordered an inquiry to probe into suspension of power projects. However, the formation of an inquiry team had not been announced.

At that time, he had clai­med that suspension of power projects had caused loadshedding in the country.

According to PM Office, the PM also sought a detailed report on the amount received as fuel price adjustment through electricity bills.

He said people would be provided with solar systems as an alternative to the cos­tly electricity being generated by using imported fuel.

The prime minister said that the alternate energy policy introduced by Imran Khan’s government in 2020, did not only fail to produce required results but also didn’t attract any investment in the sector.

PM Shehbaz called for prioritising Balochistan while providing solar systems. He said solarisation would not only reduce the import bill of costly fuel but would also help generate low-cost and environment-friendly electricity.

The meeting was briefed on solar projects as an alternative to costly power projects. It was told that the government would launch solarisation projects of around 14,000 megawatts within next few months. Of these, solar projects of around 9,000MW would be executed on a priority basis.

Under the initiative, solar systems would not only be provided on reduced prices but tax incentives would also be given in this regard.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to carry out comprehensive planning for an early execution of solar projects.

Later, in a tweet, PM Shehbaz said that families of martyrs would never forget what he called “derogatory campaign of Imran Khan against Pakistan Army”.

The whole nation has witnessed what kind of remarks have been given by Imran Khan for last four months, he added.

He further said: “His (Imran) social media trolls run a full of hate trend against the army. Will families of Shuhada (martyrs) forget it? Niazi can make himself a fool but not the nation.”

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), armed forces of the country and families of martyred security personnel on Aug 5 expressed “deep anguish” over what the military spokesman called a “regretful media campaign after unfortunate helicopter crash in which senior army officials died.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2022

