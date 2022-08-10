DAWN.COM Logo

Petition filed in LHC against Imran contesting polls on 9 NA seats

Rana Bilal Published August 10, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 09:19pm
<p>PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a rally in Karachi. — Photo courtesy PTI Instagram</p>

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday fixed for hearing a petition filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to contest for elections on nine National Assembly (NA) seats.

LHC Justice Shahid Jamil Khan will hear the case on Thursday (August 11).

The petition, filed by Advocate Mian Asif Mehm­o­­od, named the Federation of Pakistan through the Cabinet Division secretary, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar through the law secretary, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, and Imran as respondents in the case.

Last week, the ECP had announced that by-elections on nine NA seats, vacated after PTI lawmakers’ resignation, will be held on September 25.

Immediately after the decision was taken, Imran had announced his candidature for all the seats.

The petition filed today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said it had become “a lacuna to contest election on multiple seats by the candidates in the general elections”, highlighting that the issue needed to be addressed as it was a “very clear case of political exploitation”.

It pointed out that this phenomenon was legally “questionable” and the costs of an individual contesting multiple seats were “significant” in by-poll-related expenses that would be required if a candidate secured many seats.

The petition also argued that Imran was already a member of the NA and his announced bid for election to the same house was a “gross illegality/irregularity left by the legislature, whereby he will resign from all nine seats eventually if he wins all the seats and this way public exchequer will have to face a huge financial loss”.

The petitioner said he was filing the application on the basis of public importance/interest to get the ambiguity in the law removed for the “larger interest of the nation”, adding that it needed to be heard in the “supreme interest of justice for the interest of the public at large”.

Furthermore, he requested the LHC to direct Imran not to contest any election of the parliament before the submission and acceptance of his resignation as an MNA.

The petition also called for a direction to be issued to the relevant respondents to amend the law so as to regulate the eligibility criteria of parliamentarians to contest the election.

Realistic
Aug 10, 2022 09:25pm
He should be allowed to stand against 100 seats if he wants. Constitution does not limit or stop you
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 10, 2022 09:34pm
The very clear case of political exploitation is to hold by-elections in stages!! Constitution allows election on multiple seats.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Aug 10, 2022 09:53pm
Seems PDM is so scared
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 10, 2022 10:00pm
Great leader. All the crooks who used to accuse another of being a crook have got together, against this one man, to protect their loot !!
Reply Recommend 0
raj
Aug 10, 2022 10:08pm
PTI Lawyers filed a petition against Altaf Hussain. What comes round goes round
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 10, 2022 10:09pm
It must Imran Khan's way or no way at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Aug 10, 2022 10:09pm
Scared of him! One against entire mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 10, 2022 10:18pm
Why are they so afraid of IK. Why not contest the elections like a man. The nation stands with IK. Stay strong.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 10, 2022 10:24pm
Waste of public money on unnecessary elections, what IK wants to prove, resign first.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaleem
Aug 10, 2022 10:52pm
No one think about the hardship voters of the constituency bear in case of another round of election in same constituency
Reply Recommend 0

