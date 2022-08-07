DAWN.COM Logo

Death toll rises to 29, including six children, as Israel pounds Gaza with air strikes

Reuters | AFP | Dawn.com Published August 7, 2022 Updated August 7, 2022 01:24pm
<p>Palestinians inspect a house hit in an Israeli air strike, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza city, August 6, 2022.—Reuters/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Flame and smoke rise during an Israeli air strike, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza City on Saturday. —Reuters</p>

The death toll from escalating violence in Gaza rose to 29 on Sunday, as well as the killing of a senior commander of a Palestinian armed group, as Israel extended its bombardment of the territory for a second consecutive day.

In a statement today, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) confirmed the killing of one of its senior armed commanders in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Quds Brigades (Jerusalem Brigades) mourns the leader Khaled Mansour, member of the security council and the commander of the southern region (of Gaza Strip) who was martyred as a result of an Israeli air strike yesterday (Saturday),” the group said in the statement.

Al-Quds Brigades is the armed wing of the group.

Meanwhile, the updated count from health authorities in the Hamas-run territory said six children were among those killed since the start of the “Israeli aggression” on Friday, in addition to 204 people injured.

But Israel said it had “irrefutable” evidence that a stray rocket from militants had been responsible for the death of multiple children in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear how many children were killed in the incident in Jabalia.

An AFP photographer saw six dead bodies at an area hospital, including three minors.

Israel's military has warned its aerial and artillery campaign against the Palestinian armed group could last a week, but Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Cairo is talking “around the clock” with both sides to ease the violence.

Israel has said it was necessary to launch a “pre-emptive” operation against the group as it was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the border with Gaza.

Civilians meanwhile took refuge in air raid shelters on the Israeli side, with AFP journalists hearing sirens warning of incoming fire in the Tel Aviv area on Saturday evening.

In Rafah, on Gaza's border with Egypt, women and children were trapped under rubble following an Israeli strike, the strip's civil defence unit said.

Daily life in the strip has come to a standstill, while the electricity distributor said the sole power station shut down due to a lack of fuel after Israel closed its border crossings.

Gaza's health ministry said the next few hours will be “crucial and difficult”, warning it risked suspending vital services within 72 hours as a result of the lack of electricity.

The UN humanitarian chief for the occupied Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, urged the warring sides to allow “fuel, food, and medical supplies” to be delivered to Gaza amid the worsening crisis.

On Friday, the health ministry reported “a five-year-old girl” was among those killed by Israeli fire.

The girl, Alaa Kaddum, had a pink bow in her hair and a wound on her forehead, as her body was carried by her father at her funeral.

The Gaza strikes follow the arrest in the occupied West Bank of two senior members of Palestinian armed group, including Bassem al-Saadi, whom Israel accuses of orchestrating recent attacks.

Israel has conducted a wave of often deadly raids in the West Bank since mid-March in response to alleged lethal attacks on Israelis.

Jerusalem

Islamic Jihad is aligned with Hamas, but often acts independently. Both are blacklisted as terrorist organisations by much of the West.

Hamas has fought four wars with Israel since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, including the conflict last May.

A flare-up with Islamic Jihad came in 2019, following Israel's killing of Baha Abu al-Ata, Jabari's predecessor. Hamas did not join the fray in that conflict.

Hamas's moves now could prove crucial, with the group facing pressure from some to restore calm in order to improve economic conditions in Gaza.

Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression

Meanwhile, Senator Sherry Rehman strongly condemned the "indiscriminate Israeli aggression".

Pakistan had on Saturday strongly condemned airstrikes by Israel on Gaza that resulted in injuries and deaths of Palestinians, including a five-year-old girl.

Censuring the attacks, the Foreign Office had said the latest spate of aggression was “typical of the Israeli atrocities, illegal actions and indiscriminate use of force against innocent Palestinians over the decades in complete defiance of international human rights and humanitarian laws”.

The FO had called upon the international community to urge Israel to put an immediate end to the “blatant use of force and flagrant violations of human rights”, adding that it was “imperative” to immediately stop the aggression.

Comments (34)
Changez Khan
Aug 07, 2022 12:17pm
Why are Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Arab countries not condemning Israel's barbaric attack? It is a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeb
Aug 07, 2022 12:19pm
Ashamed of being silent muslim.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Aug 07, 2022 12:26pm
Stand with Israel..... No mercy for terrorists and their sympathizers
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Aug 07, 2022 12:29pm
Where are the champion of peace who cry for even animal rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Aug 07, 2022 12:30pm
Why the so-called international bodies are silent? Doesn't it a violation of human rights?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Aug 07, 2022 12:31pm
Arab States are busy in trading with Israel and neglecting Palestinians.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Aug 07, 2022 12:32pm
Because we the Muslims are not united.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 07, 2022 12:32pm
Terrorist Israel continues to kill children in Palestine.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Aug 07, 2022 12:32pm
You sow so shall you not reap?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheeraz Mirjat
Aug 07, 2022 12:33pm
United we stand divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Aug 07, 2022 12:37pm
Palestinian terrorist groups attack Israel hoping to invoke airstrikes as usual and then use children as shields. These people have lost all human senses, this has happened countless times in the past. Israel doesn't conduct airstrikes unless attacked.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 07, 2022 12:40pm
Barbarism at its peak...people who claim to be victims of holocaust..now inflicting holocaust on helpless!
Reply Recommend 0
Amzad Panhwar
Aug 07, 2022 12:45pm
Narendra Modi and whole of India smiling reading this.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 07, 2022 12:51pm
Shameless act by Israel, where are champions of human rights now? Rest in Peace innocent deceased.
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
Aug 07, 2022 12:59pm
@Amzad Panhwar, learn to follow rules and live peacefully, if one tries to kill others will die on their own swords
Reply Recommend 0
Damagh
Aug 07, 2022 01:01pm
It is all a one sided show and for so long, I really feel bad for Palestinians. Palestine having no proper military to defend themselves is at the mercy of the aggressor with American tax money funding Israeli military. Very much similar situation like India & Pakistan but this Palestine they call Pakistan has a military to payback in the same coin for any misadventures.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajat
Aug 07, 2022 01:01pm
@Amzad Panhwar, nobody in India smiling reading this. War is bad and unnecessary innocent civilians being killed
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Aug 07, 2022 01:02pm
Yes saudia, uae, Egypt you can all open air space to Israel so that their jets can bomb plastenine.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajat
Aug 07, 2022 01:02pm
Nobody in India smiljng. Innocent people being killed , such a bad news. Whats there to smile?
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 07, 2022 01:04pm
What a 'heartless world'
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 07, 2022 01:09pm
@Khalid, love your criminals!!
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Aug 07, 2022 01:11pm
israel is a terrorist state........
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 07, 2022 01:12pm
Shame on the 2nd biggest terrorist state in the world after India called Israel, who on the basis of ruthless, spineless, gutless and gritless jungle law of "might is right" is shamelessly using its free U.S. license since last 75 years to kill, kill & kill anybody and everybody anywhere in the world including the hapless, feeble, weak and trifle Palestinians without due process, transparency, rule of law or any fear whatsoever of being prosecuted anywhere in the world including the U.N. ICJ.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 07, 2022 01:30pm
And Shameless Saudia and UAE are only worried about trading with terrorist Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 07, 2022 01:33pm
Strong time we realise we cant do anythig about it. Best to imporve our country
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Aug 07, 2022 01:35pm
Why the world is quiet? If china does same thing to Taiwan then you see how the world screams. Double standard.
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Aug 07, 2022 01:45pm
@Khalid, you need to be a human to condem loss of innocent lives
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Aug 07, 2022 01:47pm
Israel is the nicest evil state
Reply Recommend 0
Naxalite
Aug 07, 2022 01:47pm
Israel is the biggest evil state
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 07, 2022 01:51pm
Israel, with 1.5millions of Jews worldwide, is getting away with murders, and no one dare, including USA, to say anything against them.
Reply Recommend 0
tariq
Aug 07, 2022 01:52pm
And stupid people say pakistan should recognise and respect a country over a thousand miles away. But israel can not recognise and respect a country less than 1 mile from the border.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 07, 2022 01:53pm
@Hawk, - double or even triple standards. It's a war of political power fought through proxies found everywhere - Ukraine, Taiwan and queens and kings.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 07, 2022 01:54pm
@Damagh, - can we defend our airspace?
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Aug 07, 2022 01:55pm
Children and women killers are real terrorists
Reply Recommend 0

