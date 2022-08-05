DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2022

Taiwan condemns 'evil neighbour' China over war drills

AFP Published August 5, 2022 Updated August 5, 2022 01:45pm
<p>The Rocket Force under the Eastern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducts conventional missile tests into the waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan, from an undisclosed location in this handout released on August 4. — Reuters</p>

The Rocket Force under the Eastern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducts conventional missile tests into the waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan, from an undisclosed location in this handout released on August 4. — Reuters

Taiwan blasted its “evil neighbour next door” on Friday after China encircled the island with a series of huge military drills that were condemned by the United States and other Western allies.

Thursday's military exercises, which are set to continue on Friday, saw China fire ballistics missiles and deploy both fighter jets and warships around Taiwan.

The People's Liberation Army declared multiple no-go danger zones around Taiwan, straddling some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world and at some points coming within 20 kilometres of the island's shores.

Beijing called the war games a “necessary” response to a visit to the self-ruled, democratic island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Washington countered that China's leaders had “chosen to overreact”.

Pelosi defended her visit on Friday, saying Washington will “not allow” China to isolate Taiwan.

“We have said from the start that our representation here is not about changing the status quo here in Asia, changing the status quo in Taiwan,” she told reporters in Tokyo on the final leg of an Asia tour.

Taiwan's premier Su Tseng-chang, meanwhile, called for allies to push for de-escalation.

“(We) didn't expect that the evil neighbour next door will show off its power at our door and arbitrarily jeopardise the busiest waterways in the world with its military exercises,” he told reporters.

“We also call on countries in the world that recognise peace and freedom and democracy to work together,” he added.

Missiles over Taiwan

China's drills involved a “conventional missile firepower assault” in waters to the east of Taiwan, the Chinese military said. Beijing has said the exercises will continue until midday on Sunday.

The state-run Xinhua news agency said the Chinese army “flew more than 100 warplanes including fighters and bombers” during the exercises, as well as “over 10 destroyers and frigates”.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that Chinese missiles had flown directly over Taiwan.

Taiwan said the Chinese military fired 11 Dongfeng-class ballistic missiles “in several batches”, while Japan claimed of the nine missiles it had detected, four were “believed to have flown over Taiwan's main island”.

Taipei's military said it would not confirm missile flight paths in a bid to protect its intelligence capabilities and not allow China “to intimidate us”.

'Temperature's pretty high'

China's ruling Communist Party views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day take it, by force if necessary.

But the scale and intensity of the drills have triggered outrage in the United States and other democracies.

“China has chosen to overreact and use the speaker's visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait,” John Kirby, a White House spokesman, told reporters.

“The temperature's pretty high,” but tensions “can come down very easily by just having the Chinese stop these very aggressive military drills,” he added.

Japan lodged a formal diplomatic complaint against Beijing, with five of the missiles believed to have landed in its exclusive economic zone.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called China's exercises a “serious problem that impacts our national security and the safety of our citizens” and called for an “immediate cancellation of the military drills.”

But Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the “flagrant provocation” by the United States had set an “egregious precedent.”

Trading places

The manoeuvers are taking place along some of the busiest shipping routes on the planet, used to supply vital semiconductors and electronic equipment produced in East Asian factory hubs to global markets.

Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau has warned ships to avoid the areas being used for the Chinese drills.

“The shutting down of these transport routes — even temporarily — has consequences not only for Taiwan, but also trade flows tied to Japan and South Korea,” Nick Marro, the Economist Intelligence Unit's lead analyst for global trade, wrote in a note.

Taiwan said the drills would disrupt 18 international routes passing through its flight information region while several international airlines told AFP they would divert flights.

But markets in Taipei appeared to shrug off the tensions, with the Taiwan Taiex Shipping and Transportation Index, which tracks major shipping and airline stocks, up 2.3 per cent early on Friday.

And analysts broadly agree that despite all its aggressive posturing, Beijing does not want an active military conflict against the United States and its allies over Taiwan — just yet.

“The last thing Xi wants is an accidental war ignited,” Titus Chen, an associate professor of political science at the National Sun Yat-Sen University in Taiwan, told AFP.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
BSD
Aug 05, 2022 11:46am
Xi face-palmed by Pelosi.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 05, 2022 11:49am
All this could’ve been avoided, had the US not visited Taiwan simply to provoke China. China is a superpower and now some pushover country.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarat R Kurup
Aug 05, 2022 11:56am
Firing missiles after Pelosi reached USA. Carry on.
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad
Aug 05, 2022 12:22pm
Taiwan should learn from Ukraine Russia war. US never involves in wars. US economy can't bear wars.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 05, 2022 12:29pm
Taiwan must keep in mind American history and humiliating exit from Vietnam and Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rohit Sen
Aug 05, 2022 01:11pm
Please remember, anyone making comments against China, the communist party will send ppl to do exercise outside your houses. It’s very scary
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Aug 05, 2022 01:11pm
Pakistan knows a thing or two having evil neighbours.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 05, 2022 03:12pm
There is a big difference between Israel and Taiwan occupants
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 05, 2022 03:36pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
k.Jatt
Aug 05, 2022 03:38pm
After Taiwan next may be Pakistan. Half already under China control.
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Aug 05, 2022 05:34pm
China needs to take action now instead of posturing.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 05, 2022 05:39pm
Let the peace prevail in the region.
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Aug 05, 2022 05:59pm
Not as evil as our neighbor that loves our fantastic tea
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 05, 2022 06:15pm
China is a sovereign country
Reply Recommend 0
Chinese Bat Virus
Aug 05, 2022 06:38pm
Pakistan you have been warned!!
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Aug 05, 2022 06:42pm
What is the point of all this after Pelosi has left? An old lady stood up to Xi.
Reply Recommend 0
Faiz
Aug 05, 2022 06:47pm
Another Ukraine in the making. US and allies have not learned any lesson yet. Another blunder buy US.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Aug 05, 2022 08:22pm
@Waseem, for this very reason Pakistan was split into two. Because of evil minded neighbour .
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Paterfamilias?

Paterfamilias?

Reema Omer
Through a series of judgements, SC made CJP’s recommendations for judicial appointments virtually binding on president.

Editorial

Economic restructuring
Updated 06 Aug, 2022

Economic restructuring

All the policies and tough decisions implemented by the PML-N-led ruling coalition have so far translated to firefighting.
Kashmir’s plight
06 Aug, 2022

Kashmir’s plight

THREE years after the BJP-led government in New Delhi made its ill-advised move to do away with the autonomous...
Extinction risks
06 Aug, 2022

Extinction risks

WE may be at risk of losing our natural treasures before even getting a chance to truly appreciate them. According ...
Gutting NAB
Updated 05 Aug, 2022

Gutting NAB

Recent changes to NAB's governing laws go well beyond an attempt to reform the organisation.
Plastic menace
05 Aug, 2022

Plastic menace

WHILE plastic waste poses a major threat to the environment and human health, and authorities have over the years...
Commonwealth triumph
05 Aug, 2022

Commonwealth triumph

IT took five days but given the rousing manner in which it happened it was worth the wait. Finally, Pakistan could...