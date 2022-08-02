DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 02, 2022

Met office predicts another spell of rains in Sindh, including Karachi from Aug 5

Qazi Hassan Published August 2, 2022 Updated August 2, 2022 05:54pm
<p>Residents wade across a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi. — AFP</p>

Residents wade across a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi. — AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted more rains for Sindh, including Karachi, between August 5 (Friday) and August 9 (Tuesday).

Monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh from the night of August 4, it said in a statement.

Under the influence of this weather system, it said, rain and thunderstorms with moderate and heavy falls were expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts during August 5 and August 9.

Meanwhile, rains in Karachi were predicted from August 6 to August 9.

During this period, the temperature in the metropolis will stay between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius while humidity will stay under 80 per cent.

Westerly and southwesterly winds were also expected to blow in the city.

In the fresh forecast issued today, the Met office also cautioned that heavy falls may generate water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts.

It further instructed the authorities to take all necessary precautions in case of an emergency.

Monsoon rains, that began in June, have wreaked havoc across the country killing hundreds of people. On her visit to Karachi on Monday, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that Karachi recorded a historic over 600mm of rainfall [in July] and will see more in August.

Talking to reporters, she highlighted that building resilience in Karachi should be the prime focus of the government as the city had witnessed the worst of disasters during the three monsoon spells.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ceding space to TTP
02 Aug, 2022

Ceding space to TTP

THE state, it seems, is quite convinced that its shuttle diplomacy with the banned TTP will yield peace dividends,...
Taking stock
Updated 02 Aug, 2022

Taking stock

There has been little real accountability for the fact that the province has been suffering for two months now.
Renewable energy plan
02 Aug, 2022

Renewable energy plan

THE government’s decision to prepare a policy framework to encourage the local manufacture of solar panels and...
Old habits die hard
Updated 01 Aug, 2022

Old habits die hard

Blurring of institutional boundaries over several years has led to a regrettable situation.
Musical chairs
01 Aug, 2022

Musical chairs

THE recent change of government in Punjab has triggered another round of musical chairs, with the provincial...
Muharram security
01 Aug, 2022

Muharram security

WITH the start of the month of Muharram, authorities throughout the country will need to remain extra vigilant to...