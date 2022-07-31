Rescue efforts underway as rains, floods wreak havoc in parts of Balochistan

Intermittent rains continued to lash most parts of Balochistan on Sunday, as authorities scrambled to rescue the thousands who have been left displaced due to flooding in over a dozen districts.

Rainfall was reported in Kalat, Chaman, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Sibi, Mastung, Dalbadin, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Barkhan in the last 24 hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Kalat received 50mm of rain, followed by Chaman with 26mm and Ziarat with 21mm during the said period.

Further, Muslim Bagh received 10mm, Sibi 6mm, Mustang 5mm, Dalbadin 3mm, Khuzdar 2mm and Barkhan 1mm.

Meanwhile, flood relief efforts continued in Balochistan and other areas of the country, with assistance from military rescuers.

“Troops are busy in rescue, relief efforts apart from providing medical care and opening up communication infrastructure,” the military’s media affairs wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR stated that all rivers were flowing normally, with the exception of “low flood in Indus River at Attock, Tarbela, Chashma, and Guddu”.

Similarly, low flood was reported at Warsak and medium flood at Nowshera in River Kabul, the statement added.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 127 people have died in rains and floods in the province since June 1.

Some of those deaths were reported in parts of the province in the last 24 hours.

The PDMA said heavy rainfall and flash floods also caused damage to 13,320 houses, while relief operations were underway in all affected parts of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the traffic is suspended at the RCD Highway — which connects Quetta to Karachi — since the last seven days due to flooding.

“The highway has been repaired at eight points while one point still remains, and that’s causing delay in its complete restoration,” Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti told Dawn.com.

He said the National Highway officials were working on an alternative route. However, it was not ready yet.

He said three tehsils of Lasbela were still disconnected from the rest of the district, adding that relief goods were being dispatched to the affected parts through helicopters.

In Khuzdar, traffic at M8 motorway is still suspended due to damage caused by rains. The district administration said repair works were underway, according to a statement issued.

Relief activities are underway in Naushki, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Chaman and Muslim Bagh.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Met department said various parts of the province received heavy rainfall. Around 133mm rain has been recorded in Mardan, followed by Mohmand (85mm).

Similarly, flash floods were reported in Mohmand district.