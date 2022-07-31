Punjab CM approves health card extension, free medicines

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday approved upgrade of emergency wards of all the public hospitals across the province and announced giving free-of-cost medicines to the patients there. He also gave a go-ahead to upgrade the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC), increasing the number of beds in the hospital.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office, which decided to extend the Health Card programme of former prime minister Imran Khan in a further improved manner, said a handout.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Elahi termed it the right of patients to get free medicines in emergencies.

Regarding the WIC, he said the number of beds in the institute would be increased up to 400. He added that the shortage of doctors in the institute, especially of anesthesiologists, and paramedics would be overcome immediately and the anesthesiologists would be awarded special allowance to lure them to join the hospital. He sought construction of residences of the doctors and paramedics on the vacant land of the institute.

Announces upgrade of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology

The CM directed the officials concerned to launch a special programme to enhance the capacity-building of doctors. He asserted the file work should be carried out promptly so as to provide the people of the province with the best health facilities. A comprehensive review was made during the meeting to bring about improvement in the health department along with provision of the best treatment facilities to the people.

Former health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, former chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the chairman P&D, secretary health, the head of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, DG Rescue 1122 and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed sorrow over the death of four persons by drowning in flood water in the area of Basti Talpur, Dera Ghazi Khan. He said he shared the grief with the families of the deceased and vowed to stand by them in these testing times.

He also expressed a deep sense of grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the fall of the wall of a mosque in Jhelum. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from the administration on the incident.

The CM prayed for the deceased, saying Allah might grant patience to bear the loss with equanimity.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2022