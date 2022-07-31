DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 31, 2022

Punjab CM approves health card extension, free medicines

From the Newspaper Published July 31, 2022 - Updated July 31, 2022 09:32am
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presides over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday approved upgrade of emergency wards of all the public hospitals across the province and announced giving free-of-cost medicines to the patients there. He also gave a go-ahead to upgrade the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC), increasing the number of beds in the hospital.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office, which decided to extend the Health Card programme of former prime minister Imran Khan in a further improved manner, said a handout.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Elahi termed it the right of patients to get free medicines in emergencies.

Regarding the WIC, he said the number of beds in the institute would be increased up to 400. He added that the shortage of doctors in the institute, especially of anesthesiologists, and paramedics would be overcome immediately and the anesthesiologists would be awarded special allowance to lure them to join the hospital. He sought construction of residences of the doctors and paramedics on the vacant land of the institute.

Announces upgrade of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology

The CM directed the officials concerned to launch a special programme to enhance the capacity-building of doctors. He asserted the file work should be carried out promptly so as to provide the people of the province with the best health facilities. A comprehensive review was made during the meeting to bring about improvement in the health department along with provision of the best treatment facilities to the people.

Former health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, former chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former principal secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the chairman P&D, secretary health, the head of Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, DG Rescue 1122 and other officials concerned attended the meeting.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed sorrow over the death of four persons by drowning in flood water in the area of Basti Talpur, Dera Ghazi Khan. He said he shared the grief with the families of the deceased and vowed to stand by them in these testing times.

He also expressed a deep sense of grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the fall of the wall of a mosque in Jhelum. He directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from the administration on the incident.

The CM prayed for the deceased, saying Allah might grant patience to bear the loss with equanimity.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2022

Justice
Jul 31, 2022 10:12am
Governor's rule is the best option for Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 31, 2022 10:25am
Biggest news of the day. End of fascism and corruption in Punjab begins afresh.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 31, 2022 10:25am
Salute to IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Jul 31, 2022 10:35am
Old Bull
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jul 31, 2022 11:14am
With no money paid to hospitals that have given service they just want to increase it to get votes and make a situation like circular debt we have .
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 31, 2022 11:27am
Imran Khan's first experience to nominate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to govern Punjab province was successful and this was the very reason that he did not nominated any other PTI leader to contest Punjab CM's election. Imran Khan may use the same tactics in other provinces too, provided if he is successful in doing that in implementing his agenda so that in case if PTI is banned in the country due to foreign funding case, even then he will be ruling the country in directly or its part thereof.
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Jul 31, 2022 11:34am
Only tragedy is all over the place.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Jul 31, 2022 11:54am
He is good administrator. Credit goes to Pervez Ellahi for starting rescue 1122
Reply Recommend 0
Sehar
Jul 31, 2022 11:58am
Money grows on trees
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 31, 2022 12:10pm
Promises made, promises kept.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Jul 31, 2022 12:13pm
This is good stuff needed.across the country,wonder why Sind is hesitant.
Reply Recommend 0

